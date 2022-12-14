Read full article on original website
Darlene D. Sujecki, 63
Darlene D. Sujecki of Calverton on Dec. 16, 2022. She was 63 years old. She was born on Dec. 17, 1958 in Riverhead to Norman and Patricia (Cunningham) Webster. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She was vice president of production at Van de Wetering Greenhouses. Her hobbies included crafts,...
Irma Strimban, 93
Irma Strimban of Cutchogue died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 93 years old. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Chapel services will follow at 11 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan officiated by Rabbi Gadi Capela, Spiritual Leader of Congregation Tifereth Israel in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Mary C. Darden, 96
Mary C. Darden of Riverhead died on Dec. 10, 2022 at her home. She was 96 years old. She was born on July 27, 1926 in Riverhead to Harry and Eunice (Bess) Nelson. She attended Riverhead High School. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Phillips Avenue Elementary School. Her hobby was her family.
Bertha A. Wilcenski, 95
Bertha A. Wilcenski of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died on Dec. 13, 2022. She was 95 years old. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Aquebogue to Frank and Justine (Ruskowski) Doroski. She worked as a homemaker. Her hobbies were bowling and traveling. She was predeceased by her husband...
Mary C. Reichert, 83
Mary C. Reichert of Southold died on Dec. 12, 2022. She was 83 years old. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held during the evening visitation at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverend Andrew Bradice. A final farewell will be held on Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.
Around Town December 18
The Riverhead Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary held their Christmas party luncheon on Dec. 10 at the Pulaski Grille in Polish Town. Sixteen members Marie Madigan, Kathy Schaefer, Ramona Moore, Michele Lynch, Pat Gadzinski, Barbara Swislosky, Trudy Wold, Barbara Wooten, Mary Dabrowski, Carol Carey, Ann Lennon, Connie Kenter, Becky Collins and newest member Jessica LoPresti attended and enjoyed lunch and Secret Santa. Barbara Wooten made all the ladies in the auxiliary a Maltese cross refrigerator magnet and a Maltese cross bookmark “Why be a Volunteer,” depicting on both 90th anniversary of Ladies Auxiliary 1932-2022 as a memento of a special milestone for the auxiliary.
Katherine Rita McGreevy, 91
Katherine Rita McGreevy of Mattituck died on Dec. 11, 2022. She was 91 years old. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Charles Gilley. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.
Helen M. Goff, 68
Helen M. Goff of Riverhead died on Dec. 4, 2022 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 68 years old. She was born on May 13, 1954 in Riverhead to Myron and Helen (Givens) Nelson. She graduated from Riverhead High School. She worked as a cashier at OTB, as a...
Rayna Grace-Morris, 53
Rayna Grace-Morris of Greenport died on Dec. 6, 2022 at home. She was 53 years old. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport, officiated by Father Piotr Narkiewicz. Interment will follow at St. Agnes R.C. Cemetery in Greenport.
Hampton Bays man convicted in 2020 murder and robbery of man found dead on Roanoke Avenue
A Hampton Bays man was convicted this week of the November 2020 murder and robbery of a man who was found dead in the back of his pickup truck on Roanoke Avenue. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Aleides Lopez Cambara, 42, was found guilty by jury of Murder in the Second Degree and Robbery in the First Degree of Marco Grisales, 34, of Sag Harbor. Lopez Cambara faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Alba Sucich, 100
Alba Sucich of Southold died on Dec. 7, 2022. She was 100 years old. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held following the visitation at 12 p.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.
Navy won’t change stance on groundwater pollution outside the Grumman fence, despite new EPA health advisory for PFAS
Despite a dramatic reduction in a federal health advisory level for PFAS in drinking water announced in June by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Navy will still rely on the old EPA health advisory level to rule out intervention in areas near the former Naval Weapons Reserve Plant in Calverton, where PFAS and other chemicals have been detected in private residential wells.
John Anemoyanis, 92
John Anemoyanis of Southold died on Nov. 29, 2022 at home. He was 92 years old. The family will receive visitors on Friday, Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Transfiguration of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in Mattituck with viewing to begin at 9:30 a.m. officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux. The Rite of Committal will be private. Makaria will be held at The Halyard Restaurant, 58775 County Road 48 in Greenport immediately following the funeral service.
Margaret Kroleski, 98
Margaret Kroleski of Maryland, formerly of Southold died on Dec. 1, 2022. She was 98 years old. She was born on Feb. 29, 1924 in Southold to James and Annie Gagen. She worked at Eastern Long Island Hospital until retiring in 1993. She was predeceased by her husband of 31...
Cops: Flanders residents, awakened before dawn by intruder, chase and detain him for police
A Flanders man was arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a home on Tyler Street in Flanders. Police said a homeowner awoke to find an unknown man in the home and called 911. The intruder was rifling through a pocketbook. Another occupant of the home chased the intruder out of the house and detained him for police, according to a press release issued by Southampton Town Police Sunday morning.
Mary P. ‘Maureen’ Maroney, 84
Mary P. “Maureen” Maroney of Southold died on Dec. 3, 2022 at home. She was 84 years old. She was born on Sept. 3, 1938 in New York to Mary W. (Brehany) and Denis P. Hurley. She graduated from St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City. After high school she attended Notre Dame College of Staten Island where she attained her masters degree.
School board fills second instructor vacancy in high school’s NJROTC program
The Riverhead Board of Education last night approved the hiring of a new Naval Science Instructor for the high school’s NJROTC program, filling the last vacancy in the program’s faculty. The board hired Donald Decker to replace Marine Gunnery Sgt. Charles “Gunny” Mahala, who resigned last summer after...
Police seek information in two unrelated grand larcenies at Riverhead home improvement stores
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate four men wanted in connection with grand larcenies this summer in two unrelated incidents at Riverhead home improvement stores. On July 30, two men stole electrical wire values at approximately $2,775 from...
Southold man, 90, killed in Riverside crash
A Southold man was killed in a motor vehicle accident on County Road 94 in Riverside this morning, according to Southampton Town Police. A 2011 Chrysler was eastbound on County Road 94 and left the roadway, overturning and crashing into trees in the median, police said in a press release this afternoon.
Navy to update community on restoration of former Grumman site at virtual meeting Wednesday
The second semiannual meeting of the Calverton Restoration Advisory Board will be held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m.. The RAB was established in 1997 to facilitate communication between the community and the Navy regarding the cleanup and restoration of the 2,900-acre site in Calverton owned by the Navy until 1998 and leased to Northrop Grumman (formerly Grumman Aerospace) to manufacture and test military aircraft and equipment, and also conduct firefighting training activities, from the 1950s until 1994.
