10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
Search efforts continue for missing man in Jefferson Co.
The search continues for David McAfee who has been missing since late October. A group of search and rescue teams went looking for clues on where he might be.
Apartment fire early Friday morning leaves four people displaced
The fire happened around 3 a.m. at Woodview Terrace Apartments. According to the Knoxville Fire Department, no injuries have been reported.
Bar owner says he feels targeted after Pigeon Forge changes liquor rules
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The owner of the "Funky Budha" in Pigeon Forge said his business is down 70% after the city started enforcing a change in the time businesses can serve liquor. Previously, the bar was allowed to serve alcohol until 3 a.m., but the city started enforcing...
Historic Pryor Brown garage could be demolished in 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pryor Brown Garage could be demolished as soon as mid-February, according to Knoxville Knox County Planning. Historic Preservation Planner Lindsay Crockett said the property's owner had applied for a demolition permit on Wednesday. "This project is pretty high profile. It will be subject to the 60...
Blount Co. Commissioners vote to amend Blount Memorial Hospital's charter
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Commission voted to appoint Susanne Davis to the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors Thursday, 15-3 with one person abstaining from the vote. Davis will serve until December 2024, according to the resolution. She is filling Clarence Williams' seat, who was previously...
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
TBI: Silver Alert issued out of New Tazewell
A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old woman missing from New Tazewell. TBI said Shirley Hall may be traveling in a light blue Toyota Camry.
Operation Not Forgotten | TBI finds several at-risk children during large operation in Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that over a period of two days, they worked to make contact with 24 at-risk children in the Knoxville area as part of a larger operation involving several agencies. It was called Operation Not Forgotten and TBI said they were...
SCSO: Sevier Co. officials searching for missing woman last located in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in search of Tammy Bohanan. SCSO made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday morning. Bohanan's family last spoke with her on Thanksgiving, and since then, they have not had communication, SCSO said. Her last known whereabouts...
UT: Exciting new projects, advancements to the university for the upcoming school year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chancellor of the University of Tennessee Donde Plowman announced Saturday some exciting changes that will continue to make the school "reach new heights." With winter break starting for the Vols, Plowman provided solutions for certain areas that have raised questions and concerns for students and...
KFD: Four displaced after overnight apartment fire in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD said the 911 call came in around 3:16 a.m. The caller said they had returned home and found their apartment on fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered...
DOJ: Man previously charged with attacking officer in Jan. 6 insurrection later planned to attack Knoxville FBI office
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville man will need to wait longer for a preliminary hearing after he was charged with illegally entering the Capitol Building and assaulting an officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection. According to court documents, Edward Kelley from Maryville is charged in a criminal complaint filed...
CEO of KUB visits customer who switched to 'World's Fastest Internet' for instant feedback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited a customer on Friday who had just signed up for fiber internet services through the utility company. He said he was hoping to get instant feedback on the services, and he said that teams at KUB...
Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said. American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman. After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according...
TBI: 75-year-old woman from Claiborne Co. located safe in Kentucky
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — UPDATE: Shirley Hall was located in Kentucky and is safe, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Shirley Hall from New Tazewell Saturday night. Hall is 5'7", with gray hair and...
'I am truly heartbroken' || Oak Ridge HS football coach resigns after 1 season
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School is searching for a new football coach after Head Coach Scott Cummings announced he would be resigning. Oak Ridge High School posted the resignation note on Friday. In it, Cummings said he met with Oak Ridge Schools administrators and was told the direction of the football program was not meeting the school system's vision.
