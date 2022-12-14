ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10Explores: Lake Shore Loop at Concord Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With dozens of parks and over 112 miles of greenways and soft surface trails, Knoxville has no shortage of ways to enjoy the outdoors. In West Knoxville, Concord Park is a popular spot for the number of activities available between its four different sections: Concord Park East, Concord Park West, The Cove at Concord Park and The Point at Concord Park.
Historic Pryor Brown garage could be demolished in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pryor Brown Garage could be demolished as soon as mid-February, according to Knoxville Knox County Planning. Historic Preservation Planner Lindsay Crockett said the property's owner had applied for a demolition permit on Wednesday. "This project is pretty high profile. It will be subject to the 60...
KFD: Four displaced after overnight apartment fire in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire broke out at the Woodview Terrace Apartments early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. KFD said the 911 call came in around 3:16 a.m. The caller said they had returned home and found their apartment on fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered...
'I am truly heartbroken' || Oak Ridge HS football coach resigns after 1 season

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School is searching for a new football coach after Head Coach Scott Cummings announced he would be resigning. Oak Ridge High School posted the resignation note on Friday. In it, Cummings said he met with Oak Ridge Schools administrators and was told the direction of the football program was not meeting the school system's vision.
