GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead after another man opened fire on him during an argument at a Glendale home, a detective with the Glendale Police Department said. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the backyard of a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO