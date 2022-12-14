ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Oregon moves to stop coyote killing contests

Oregon officials are moving toward ending coyote killing contests. Killing contests often include cash and prizes to kill coyotes. According to the Humane Society, more than 1,000 coyotes have been killed in such contests over the past four years in Oregon. On Friday, the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission voted...
OREGON STATE
kpic

Oregon adds two police academies to speed filling vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — A group of Oregon lawmakers approved money for two new police training academies. Every new law enforcement hire takes the 16-week basic training course in Salem. This new funding covers training for 80 more officers. People already signed up for training will also get bumped up...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Oregon Youth Challenge Program sees 131 cadets graduate

REDMOND, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Challenge Program (OYCP) graduated 131 cadets from their 22-week program, Wednesday. The ceremony was held at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on December 14. OYCP is the Oregon National Guard's alternative high school, it gives at-risk students another chance to catch...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy