Read full article on original website
Related
okcfox.com
FOX 25 Holiday Bike Drive: Over 200 bicycles donated to Oklahoma children
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - FOX 25 is making sure kids have a gift this holiday season!. Our team members teamed up with Morningstar Storage, Walmart, and Christian Brothers Automotive of Yukon and collected over 200 bikes, with generous donations from viewers and Walmart. The team handed out 100 bikes on...
okcfox.com
Oklahomans meet indigenous Santa at First Americans Museum
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The season is in full swing with Christmas just over a week away. The First Americans Museum invited families to a photo op with indigenous Santa in the Xchange Theater. Indigenous Santa says his suit was made specifically for native people, but he wants everyone to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma natives team up for holiday give back: Giving away 2,000 gifts and more
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday local families in need received a holiday blessing, getting Christmas gifts, meals, and even a chance to win a car. Oklahoma natives, DJ Lawayne Cherry, and Entrepreneur Ruben Carter partnered with Kalidy Kia, Roscoes Chicken and Waffles, and Hank's food truck to give away 2,000 gifts, meals, and more to brighten up the holidays for some local families.
Comments / 0