Four deadly crashes occur within two-week period

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the fourth time in 10 days, a person in northern Michigan died in a pedestrian crash, following a hit and run on Dec. 15. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and the driver, a 32-year-old man from Buckley, has been taken into custody.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project begins in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project is officially underway in Traverse City. The Traverse City Commission has hired an engineering and design firm to create plans for the trail between Garfield and Eastern Avenues, all the way to the West End Beach near Division Street.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Almost ready to hit the ice at the Traverse City Curling Club

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --After several months and millions of dollars a northern Michigan community is closer to having its first curling club with ice solely dedicated to the sport. The new Traverse City Curling Club is in the Cherryland Center off of Garfield Avenue and South Airport Road.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Crowding crisis: Shelters dealing with uptick in surrendered animals

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Animal shelters across the state are dealing with a crisis, caring for more animals who are also staying longer. Just like many other shelters in northern Michigan, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City is at capacity. The director believes there are several reasons...
BOYNE CITY, MI
Snow should be on the way

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, and western Mackinac Counties. Heavy lake effect snow...up to 6 inches...is expected thru Saturday morning. Snow showers today. Light for most of northern Michigan, but anywhere near Lake Michigan you could get several inches of additional snow. Highs today...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Wreaths Across America honors late veterans in northern Michigan

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- People braced the cold on Saturday afternoon to honor veterans in Otsego County. Wreaths Across America has been honoring veterans in the county for the past three years. It's a ceremony that's close to many of the veterans of VFW Post 1518. Another story: Wreaths...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
New snowmobile race coming to Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new year will bring a new snowmobile race to the Traverse City area. The Midwest International Racing Association will create the track at the Grand Traverse Town Center next to Meijer in Acme Township. Snowmobile Sales: Snowmobile inventory is low this year. The...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Subaru's Share the Love event kicks off in Traverse City

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thursday night was the kick-off for Subaru's Share the Love event. At Serra Subaru in Traverse City, people started off the event with an open house. This year's hometown charity is the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency. During the open house, the NMCAA held...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

