UpNorthLive.com
Four deadly crashes occur within two-week period
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- For the fourth time in 10 days, a person in northern Michigan died in a pedestrian crash, following a hit and run on Dec. 15. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office, a 31-year-old man was killed and the driver, a 32-year-old man from Buckley, has been taken into custody.
Sheriff's office arrests suspect in a deadly hit and run crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say left the scene of a fatal crash at Interlochen corners late Thursday night. In a press release sent to UpNorthLive News, the sheriff's office states through the investigation, deputies identified a 32-year-old...
Sheriff's office looking for driver who left the scene of deadly crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Traverse City man is dead after a rollover crash in Grand Traverse County. First responders were called to the Interlochen Corners intersection Thursday night around 11 p.m. The 31-year-old victim was driving on US-31 and was hit by a car going south on...
Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project begins in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Bayfront Improvement and Extension Project is officially underway in Traverse City. The Traverse City Commission has hired an engineering and design firm to create plans for the trail between Garfield and Eastern Avenues, all the way to the West End Beach near Division Street.
Almost ready to hit the ice at the Traverse City Curling Club
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --After several months and millions of dollars a northern Michigan community is closer to having its first curling club with ice solely dedicated to the sport. The new Traverse City Curling Club is in the Cherryland Center off of Garfield Avenue and South Airport Road.
Crowding crisis: Shelters dealing with uptick in surrendered animals
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU )-- Animal shelters across the state are dealing with a crisis, caring for more animals who are also staying longer. Just like many other shelters in northern Michigan, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society in Boyne City is at capacity. The director believes there are several reasons...
Snow should be on the way
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, and western Mackinac Counties. Heavy lake effect snow...up to 6 inches...is expected thru Saturday morning. Snow showers today. Light for most of northern Michigan, but anywhere near Lake Michigan you could get several inches of additional snow. Highs today...
Wreaths Across America honors late veterans in northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- People braced the cold on Saturday afternoon to honor veterans in Otsego County. Wreaths Across America has been honoring veterans in the county for the past three years. It's a ceremony that's close to many of the veterans of VFW Post 1518. Another story: Wreaths...
Man living in Red Kettle for a week to raise money for Salvation Army
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- To help reach its fundraising goal of $120,000 by Christmas day, the Salvation Army in the Wexford County area is putting something other than money in one of its Red Kettles. Looking at this kettle, you might notice it's a little bit bigger than the...
New snowmobile race coming to Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The new year will bring a new snowmobile race to the Traverse City area. The Midwest International Racing Association will create the track at the Grand Traverse Town Center next to Meijer in Acme Township. Snowmobile Sales: Snowmobile inventory is low this year. The...
Subaru's Share the Love event kicks off in Traverse City
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thursday night was the kick-off for Subaru's Share the Love event. At Serra Subaru in Traverse City, people started off the event with an open house. This year's hometown charity is the Northern Michigan Community Action Agency. During the open house, the NMCAA held...
St. Francis continues LMC streak into new season against Harbor Springs
TRAVERSE CITY -- The Lake Michigan Conference boys basketball slate is underway and Traverse City St. Francis is back at it with a winning streak. Dating back two seasons now the Glads have won 18 straight in conference and that included a 66-32 win over Harbor Springs on Thursday night.
