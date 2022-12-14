ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce Charter Township, MI

Club 93.7

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Inside an Abandoned Gas Station Along US-2 in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. If you've ever traveled in the Upper Peninsula, you more than likely have driven across US-2. It goes completely across the UP, across the country, and ends up in Everett in the state of Washington. So yeah, it's not just a UP thing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan Will Pay You for Damage Caused by Potholes. Well, Maybe

If your car gets damaged from a pothole, you might be able to get reimbursed. While Michigan winters can be beautiful, the toll they take on the state is pretty serious. The one thing that Michiganders can expect throughout the winter is the inevitable emergence of potholes. Potholes are quite possibly the most annoying thing that the state battles each year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Coming Soon: Grandma’s Sampler With Drinks At MI Cracker Barrels?

My family enjoys a stop at Cracker Barrel in Flint or Bridgeport now and then. Rocking chairs, deep fried something along with breakfast and now ... adult beverages at Michigan locations? It's possible, soon. Does Cracker Barrel serve drinks?. In a majority of their restaurants around the United States, they...
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Waterford, Michigan Man Has to Convince His Wife He’s Not Joking About Lottery Win

You've heard of the boy who cried wolf? A Michigan man who won a Powerball jackpot says his wife didn't believe him when he called to tell her about his windfall. Clinton Llewelyn tells the Michigan Lottery that he plays the Powerball a few times a year and usually picks number combinations that represent family members' birthdays. That strategy paid off for the Waterford resident, as he won $200,800 on two tickets for the November 2 drawing.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
Club 93.7

Bad Baby Formula Led Michigan Family to Baby’s Cancer Diagnosis

This year's baby formula recall and subsequent shortage led a Michigan family to the emergency room where their infant daughter was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Little Mariah can light up a room with her smile, so you'd never imagine what she's been through in just 15 months. Jared and Mary Ritsema tell WOOD-TV that Mariah is their rainbow baby. Mary has a 26-year-old son and when the couple married they attempted to have a child together. They gave up on the idea after a miscarriage, but then along came Mariah.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Club 93.7

Coming Soon, 60-Mile MI Bike Trail Runs Through Two Other States

Soon, walkers and bikers can see three states along this trail. Michigan is filled with amazing trails for outdoor enthusiasts. Bikers, hikers, walkers, and more can enjoy the beauty of the state by simply venturing along one of the thousands of trails. Soon though, a new trail will allow you to see other states as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

One of the Midwest’s Most Extreme Ski Resorts is in Michigan

To ski on one of the most extreme slopes in the Midwest, you'll have to head to the Upper Peninsula. The winter is here and many Michiganders have already broken out and dusted off their skis and snowboards. Ripping down the slopes and getting that shot of adrenaline is what many people live for this time of year and this ski resort in the Upper Peninsula will give you just that.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Let’s Eat – This Is Michigan’s Favorite Pasta Meal

When it comes to pasta dishes, the pasta-abilities are endless. Think about it - from rigatoni to ravioli and every delicious pasta in between - it is really tough to beat a meal with noodles, sauce, and a glass of red wine. Throw in a side dish, a piece of garlic bread, or a dinner roll, and you have one of life's most enjoyable meals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

