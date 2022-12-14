Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Wave 3
LMPD: Death investigation underway after man found in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a man was found in Chickasaw Park Sunday evening. Louisville Metro police officers responded to call at Chickasaw Park around 4:00 p.m., according to LMPD. When the officers arrived on scene, they located the body of an adult male. Currently, the LMPD Homicide...
Wave 3
1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found two men dead with...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street on Friday at about 8 p.m. When officers got there, they found the woman had been shot and she...
Wave 3
‘It’s a bizarre case’: LMPD investigate double homicide in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS for a medical run in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found...
Wave 3
Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle. Williams died from a gunshot wound...
Wave 3
Crews battling structure fire on East Main Street, 6 people rescued from structure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire in the 700 block of East Main Street Saturday evening. According to Major Bobby Cooper, crews were dispatched to a working structure fire around 8:00 p.m. Firefighters arrived on scene in five minutes and noticed heavy smoke coming from a...
Wave 3
1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
wdrb.com
Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
Wave 3
Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A memorial was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday, one-year after an LMPD officer was hit and killed on I-64. “I was just looking at Zack’s boys and how big they have gotten in a year,” said Major Shannon Lauder, First Division of LMPD. “It’s a reminder that things keep going. It doesn’t mean you forget, but you find purpose in supporting Jamie and the boys and being like Zack.”
WLKY.com
Louisville father speaks out after son attacked by another parent
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is speaking out after his 12-year-old son was attacked by another parent near a school bus stop. “I lost my mind. Like, that's all I seen was red,” said Gregory Evans Sr. Evans Sr. says that was his reaction when his son...
Wave 3
Two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue opens after repairs to sewer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked through the night and into Saturday afternoon to complete a repair to a sewer line under the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. As a result, detour signs have been removed and the roadway is now open to two-way traffic. Next week, crews will return...
Wave 3
Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
wdrb.com
Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
wdrb.com
Louisville man convicted for setting ex's home, with 3 children inside, on fire in 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury convicted a Louisville man for setting his ex-girlfriend's home on fire with three children inside. Kevin Madison was found guilty on Friday for the July 2019 arson at a home on Rodman Street in south Louisville. Madison set fires on the front and back...
wdrb.com
Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
