Louisville, KY

Wave 3

LMPD: Death investigation underway after man found in Chickasaw Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a man was found in Chickasaw Park Sunday evening. Louisville Metro police officers responded to call at Chickasaw Park around 4:00 p.m., according to LMPD. When the officers arrived on scene, they located the body of an adult male. Currently, the LMPD Homicide...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday after police said a pickup truck drove the wrong way. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway, Louisville Metro spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Officers said calls came in reporting a crash...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in the St. Denis neighborhood. Sunday morning around 9 a.m., LMPD spokesmen Dwight Mitchell said calls came in to assist EMS in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive. Officers arrived and found two men dead with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Algonquin neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot and killed in the Algonquin neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Lee Street on Friday at about 8 p.m. When officers got there, they found the woman had been shot and she...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man identified from St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Williams, 19, was shot and killed in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle. Williams died from a gunshot wound...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 dead in St. Dennis neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Dennis neighborhood Friday evening. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle at about 7:20 p.m. When officers got there, they saw the man had been shot. The man was taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in double shooting in south Louisville on Dec. 3

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name. The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Crews on scene of apartment fire in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple fire departments are on scene of an apartment fire in Newburg. The call of a structure fire at 414 Poplar Level Court came in at 3:03 a.m. Friday, according to MetroSafe. WHAS later determined this is the Chateau Village Apartments. A number of residents could...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Investigation underway in Bardstown after explosive devices found downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An investigation is underway after explosive devices were found Friday morning in downtown Bardstown, Kentucky. According to a social media post by Bardstown Police, officers were called to the 300 block of North First Street around 8:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found what appeared to...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Memorial held for fallen LMPD officer Zach Cottongim 1 year after his death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A memorial was held at Cave Hill Cemetery on Sunday, one-year after an LMPD officer was hit and killed on I-64. “I was just looking at Zack’s boys and how big they have gotten in a year,” said Major Shannon Lauder, First Division of LMPD. “It’s a reminder that things keep going. It doesn’t mean you forget, but you find purpose in supporting Jamie and the boys and being like Zack.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two-way traffic on Frankfort Avenue opens after repairs to sewer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews worked through the night and into Saturday afternoon to complete a repair to a sewer line under the 2100 block of Frankfort Avenue. As a result, detour signs have been removed and the roadway is now open to two-way traffic. Next week, crews will return...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Barry Cheesesteaks and More holds grand opening in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally-owned cheesesteak restaurant held its grand opening in Valley Station on Saturday. Barry’s Cheesesteaks and More relocated to 5408 Valley Station Road after the owner said there were building and safety issues with the restaurant’s previous location in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: LMPD locates missing 30-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit say a 30-year-old man who went missing Wednesday has been found safe. LMPD issued an Operation Return Home for Eric Steele after family members concerned for his safety reported him missing from the 100 block of West Burnett Avenue in Old Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dick Tong, Louisville traffic reporter for 97WAVE radio, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville police officer who also served as a traffic reporter has died. Capt. Dick Tong died at the age of 86 on Saturday morning surrounded by his family at Baptist East Hospital. Tong, a U.S. Navy veteran, retired from the Louisville Police Department with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Bond set at $500,000 for man charged with January murder at Louisville hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man at a hotel near Jeffersontown was given a $500,000 bond during a court appearance Friday morning. Malik Abdullah, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Cameron Seay at the InTown Suites on Wattbourne Lane, near South Hurstbourne Parkway.
LOUISVILLE, KY

