wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
wabi.tv
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine
wabi.tv
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
wabi.tv
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
wabi.tv
Snow day of play for local families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning. And while this winter wonderland was certainly something to behold there was work to be done. Whether it was crews out on the roads clearing the way for traffic.
wabi.tv
‘Breakfast with Santa’ held Saturday in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A bit of winter weather didn’t stop families in Hampden from taking part in festive fun, and the chance to meet the North Pole’s own. Hampden Rec’s ‘Breakfast with Santa’ invited children and their families to meet the busy man himself ahead of the Christmas holiday.
wabi.tv
Bangor Public Works gives tips for staying safe during snow removal
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After much anticipation, the Bangor area finally got its first snowfall this past week. Over the last several days, plow drivers have been working in rotating shift to keep roads cleared. As folks move into shoveling mode for the season, officials have friendly reminders such as,...
wabi.tv
The $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in Waterville to open Saturday
Waterville Maine (WABI) - The long awaited $18 million Paul J. Schupf Art Center in downtown Waterville will finally open its doors Saturday. The 32,000 square foot building will be the new home to Waterville Leading Arts. ”You are going to find the Maine Film Center, and independent art house...
wabi.tv
Bangor braces for weekend snow, issues parking ban into Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials tell TV5 snow earlier this week was just what they needed to prepare for this weekend. After a slow hiring process, Bangor Public Works is now fully staffed with plow drivers. That’s good, because it sounds like they’ll be busy the next few days....
wabi.tv
Bangor thrift store supports students at All Saints Catholic School
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Through tireless work, “The Attic,” located at 54 Cumberland Street in Bangor, is providing support to local families and to kids attending All Saints Catholic School. “We’re a small Walmart,” said volunteer Donna Greenlaw. We sell a lot of books. We have all kinds...
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
wabi.tv
Hancock Volunteer Fire Department hosts Santa Run for community
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Santa Claus came to town Sunday - in Hancock!. Santa traded his sleigh for a fire engine in the department’s annual Santa Run. The event is aimed to spread Christmas cheer to the community and to give a few gifts to the local youth. Officials...
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Celebrates “Ugly Sweater Day”
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you happened to be in Ellsworth Friday, you may have seen a few ugly sweaters around town. The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual city-wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. It’s the tenth annual celebration of Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, and Chamber members from...
wabi.tv
Maine Criminal Justice Academy celebrates graduating class
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Criminal Justice Academy held their graduation ceremony Friday. Photojournalist Mark Rediker takes us inside. And a note about Officer Hunter Christian from the Holden Police Department who you saw in that story. He is the first graduate of this program in the department’s almost...
wabi.tv
Rockland menorah vandalized Tuesday night
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The menorah on Main street in Rockland was vandalized Tuesday night. According to the Courier Gazette, Rockland police say that the menorah was unbolted and knocked down with broken light bulbs. As it stands there have been no arrests and the case remains under investigation. Rockland...
wabi.tv
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Glenburn Christmas Trail
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The threat of impending snow didn’t dampen the holiday spirit at Glenburn Elementary School, where the Parks and Rec Department unveiled this year’s Christmas trail. The lights adorn the trail behind the school, and were rang in by a performance by the school choir.
wabi.tv
UMaine bolstering wind energy program to become industry leader
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has received a boost in its aim to become a global leader in a renewable energy source. The Governor’s Energy Office awarded the university more than a quarter of a million to launch new courses, micro-credentials and undergraduate concentrations in offshore wind energy.
wabi.tv
New Balance expanding production, adding jobs in Maine
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WMTW) - New Balance is expanding its factory in Skowhegan and nearly doubling its workforce there. The company, which is based in Boston, said it will invest about $65 million in construction and equipment at the Skowhegan site. The planned expansion with double New Balance’s production capacity at the factory and add more than 200 new jobs, bringing the total to 450.
