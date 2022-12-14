ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
MARYSVILLE, WA
q13fox.com

Icy roads in Snohomish County still need to be plowed

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Ice and snow-packed roads made it a treacherous commute for some drivers in unincorporated Snohomish County. Several neighborhoods on back roads have yet to see snowplows clear a path, causing road conditions to become very slippery. Even getting to work on the frozen grounds presented a challenge for some.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek suspect in Central District robbery, carjacking

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Central District store and carjacked a woman shortly after. Authorities say the suspect went into a store near 21st Ave and E Union St Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. They reportedly threatened to shoot an employee and customer and demanded cash.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving multiple semis, cars closes I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. - Interstate 90 near North Bend was closed in both directions for several hours Thursday morning due to crashes involving multiple semi-trucks and cars. Westbound I-90 was closed at milepost 37 and eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 34. FOX 13's Dan Griffin was at the scene...
NORTH BEND, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, no suspects identified

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 30-year-old man with serious injuries. Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 47th and S Oakes around 6:34 p.m. Authorities say a victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland

PARKLAND, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Parkland. Pierce County deputies were called around to an apartment complex around 4 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 911 caller with her boyfriend, who had...
PARKLAND, WA
q13fox.com

Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop

Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
EDMONDS, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound

SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday

SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
SEATTLE, WA

