q13fox.com
Sea-Tac security breach cleared after 12 minutes
New information just into the newsroom. Officials tell us a security breach at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Thursday morning was thwarted after just 12 minutes.
q13fox.com
Detectives link teen, 21-year-old to more than 30 armed robberies in 2 weeks
BURIEN, Wash. - Two people, including a teen, have been charged in connection to a string of armed robberies that occurred throughout King County within the span of two weeks in November. According to court documents, 21-year-old Duke Vivao and a 15-year-old suspect hit a variety of gas stations, stores...
q13fox.com
'Brief' security breach causes longer wait times at Sea-Tac; lines stretched into parking garage
SEATAC, Wash. - A "brief" security breach made wait times even longer Thursday morning at Sea-Tac Airport. An airport officials told FOX 13 that a person went through an employee checkpoint without proper verification, resulting in all checkpoints to close for security reasons. The breach was cleared after 12 minutes...
q13fox.com
Local organizations expand shelters ahead of Puget Sound snowfall
MARYSVILLE, Wash. - The snowy conditions are just part of the problem in Snohomish County this week. On top of the dangerous, snow covered roads, the temperatures are dropping overnight to dangerous levels. In Marysville, LINC NW is expanding the number of beds in the Marysville Cold Weather Shelter. "I...
q13fox.com
Planes, Trains & Automobiles: Potential ice storm would impact travel in I-5 corridor
TUKWILA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the potential for ice and freezing rain during round two of storms this week has become a big concern along the I-5 corridor. WSDOT is warning folks who are planning on driving along the corridor Thursday through Friday to...
q13fox.com
Icy roads in Snohomish County still need to be plowed
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Ice and snow-packed roads made it a treacherous commute for some drivers in unincorporated Snohomish County. Several neighborhoods on back roads have yet to see snowplows clear a path, causing road conditions to become very slippery. Even getting to work on the frozen grounds presented a challenge for some.
q13fox.com
Arraignment for those responsible for 4-year-old's death
The arraignment for the couple accused of murdering a 4-year-old boy is scheduled for Thursday. FOX 13 previously brought you this story last week when the boy was found dead in a Seattle home.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek suspect in Central District robbery, carjacking
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Central District store and carjacked a woman shortly after. Authorities say the suspect went into a store near 21st Ave and E Union St Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. They reportedly threatened to shoot an employee and customer and demanded cash.
q13fox.com
Crash involving multiple semis, cars closes I-90 near North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. - Interstate 90 near North Bend was closed in both directions for several hours Thursday morning due to crashes involving multiple semi-trucks and cars. Westbound I-90 was closed at milepost 37 and eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 34. FOX 13's Dan Griffin was at the scene...
q13fox.com
LIVE UPDATES: Snoqualmie Pass reopens after hours-long closure; freezing temps overnight
SEATTLE - Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places. FOX 13 chief meteorologist Lisa Villegas said temperature are expected to be freezing overnight into Wednesday, so roads with...
q13fox.com
1 injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting, no suspects identified
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 30-year-old man with serious injuries. Officers were called to reports of a shooting near 47th and S Oakes around 6:34 p.m. Authorities say a victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigating 'suspicious' death after body found in burning home
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating what they are calling a "suspicious death" after a woman was found inside a burning Beacon Hill home on Wednesday. At about 10 a.m., crews responded to a report of a fire a home near the 5900 block of 23rd Avenue South. While Seattle...
q13fox.com
WSP trooper offers tips for driving safe on winter roads
Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding is talking to Good Day Seattle about the road conditions as falls over Western Washington. Harding recommends people to stay home but if you have to go out, slow down and give enough following distance.
q13fox.com
Deputies: 1 injured, 80 rounds fired in shooting in Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Parkland. Pierce County deputies were called around to an apartment complex around 4 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the 911 caller with her boyfriend, who had...
q13fox.com
Snow to wrap up, temperatures to drop
Lowland snow blanketed much of Western Washington on Tuesday, mainly from Seattle to the north. Officials said to expect compact snow on many roadways with icy slush in places.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Thursday evening brings the potential for more snow and freezing rain
SEATTLE - Quiet and cold conditions are what folks dealt with today. Our high temperature of 30 degrees on Wednesday came very early in the day at 12:23 am and we quickly fell right back down into the 20s for the rest of the day. We have a lot to...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Snow day for some in Western Washington, chilly rain for others
SEATTLE - Many communities in the North Sound and Port Angeles woke up to heavy snow. The cold air won out in Seattle as the day went on Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported snow up to 12 inches of snow in parts of Whatcom County. In Bellingham, we got a report of 7.5 inches. Here's a look at other snow totals so far:
q13fox.com
Edmonds residents, crews prepare for storm and power outages
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Expected snowfall has residents in the North Sound preparing for potential power outages and icy roads, especially after the last storm left, people without power for hours. Resident, Kathy Jones "I lost it (power last snow storm) for about 20 hours actually, down here." This time,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain-snow line moves north bringing snow to North Sound, rain to South Sound
SEATTLE - Rain and snow is falling across Puget Sound as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in the days to come. The snow will continue to accumulate through the Tuesday morning and will begin to clear out in the afternoon. Snow totals are going to range, depending on where you are. The further north you are, the better odds of seeing higher snow totals. The further south you are, the more likely you'll experience rain and a winter mix at times.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Icy into Thursday, freezing rain by Friday
SEATTLE - After snow fell across Western Washington Tuesday, we're tracking frigid temperatures and icy side streets into Thursday. By Friday morning, our next round of active, wintry weather could arrive. This time, freezing rain could be a major concern. In the short term, we're forecasting highs to only reach...
