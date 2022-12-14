WWE saved the best reveal for last during tonight's SmackDown, and it was quite the Christmas gift for fans. After Roman Reigns and The Bloodline revealed that Reigns would be teaming up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing to finally rid Zayn of Owens, John Cena appeared on the video screen. He then said he got a text from Owens that brought up Cena's current streak of having at least one match for the past 20 years, but he hadn't had one in 2022, breaking the streak. That's when Cena revealed he would be keeping that streak alive and would be KO's partner next week on SmackDown.

1 DAY AGO