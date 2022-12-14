Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
WWE: New Name Pitched to Dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Roman Reigns has successfully defended his world championship 25 times since first winning the Universal Championship in August 2020. Since then he has merged the title with the WWE Championship to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has taken down the likes of John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Goldberg and Edge. The big theory going into 2023 is that he'll drop one of the titles at some point and that either Cody Rhodes or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (or both) will challenge him at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
ComicBook
Snoop Dogg's Stolen Golden WWE Championship is Confirmed as a Storyline
Snoop Dogg was presented with a custom WWE Championship by Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch when WWE held the WrestleMania 39 ticket launch party back in August. The legendary rapper then brought it with him on his "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" only to report on Instagram over the weekend that it had suddenly gone missing. Even WWE's official Twitter account responded to the news, calling for a search for the missing title.
ComicBook
Full Spoilers Revealed for WWE's SmackDown Christmas Episode
WWE set up some big matches on last night's SmackDown that will play out over the next two weeks, and since they ended up taping one of those episodes after last night's show, we now have full spoilers on what to expect next week. Obviously, spoilers are incoming for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, the Miracle on 34th Street Fight, and the Gauntlet Match set to determine SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's next challenger, so if you want to go in without spoilers you've been warned.
ComicBook
Mick Foley Sends Touching Message to The Rock After This Week's Young Rock Episode
This week's Young Rock celebrated Christmas with three short stories spread across the show's trio of time periods. The last of them was set in 1997 and had to with Mick Foley, famous for his love of Santa Claus and all things Christmas. The story sees Foley teach Johnson that he's passionate about the holiday because it's the season of giving, and that the best presents are using your time and talent to help others.
ComicBook
WOW Women of Wrestling Crowns Tag Team Champions
Last week David McLane teased the anticpated Tag Team Championships match between Miami's Sweet Heat and The Tonga Twins, and now we know who sits atop the Tag Team division. Sweet Heat came out strong but the Tonga Twins would even things up with stellar teamwork. Unfortunately, Lana Starr and Penelope Pink would intervene and give Sweet Heat a chance to capitalize, and that they did, rolling up the Tonga Twins for the 3-count and the win. Miami's Sweet Heat are now your WOW Tag Team Champions (via Cagematch.net).
ComicBook
Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy Makes Epic WWE SmackDown In-Person Debut
The WWE Universe was already having a difficult time knowing what to make of Bray Wyatt's Uncle Howdy when he first appeared on video, but it's been several weeks and fans still have so many questions about who this person is and if it was indeed Wyatt in a mask. That's what LA Knight assumed after being kidnapped, but after calling Wyatt out on tonight's SmackDown, fans learned that Wyatt was not behind that mask, as Uncle Howdy made his in-person SmackDown debut, and you can watch it in the post below.
ComicBook
Rumor Killer on Goldberg's WWE Future
Goldberg's status with the WWE has been a bit of a mystery for most of 2022. He popped back up on WWE television early in the year to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia, got beat in six minutes and promptly disappeared from television again. It was then reported and confirmed by "Da Man" himself that his current WWE contract didn't have any remaining matches, meaning a new deal would have to be signed.
ComicBook
Report: WWE's Plans for a Cody Rhodes Feud Upon His Return From Injury
WWE fans are patiently waiting for Cody Rhodes' return to the ring. "The American Nightmare" has been out of action ever since he tore his pec while training for a match at Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins, and even though he managed to gut his way through the bout he was quickly written off TV afterward via a sneak attack from "The Visionary." Quite a bit has changed about the WWE during Rhodes' absence, most notably regarding its leadership and head booker, but the company has also seen Rollins pivot from one of Monday Night Raw's biggest heels to its top babyface.
ComicBook
Damage CTRL Retains WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Help From Mystery Star
WWE SmackDown kicked off with a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, pitting Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY against the new team of Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox. Morgan and Nox were giving SKY and Kai all they could handle, and Bayley would then try to intervene on their behalf. Nox caught her though and sent her over the barricade, but then a mysterious person in a black hoodie ambushed Nox and attacked her before being carried away by security. It was enough for Nox to be put in the ring and pinned, and it seems that Damage CTRL might have a new member soon.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals John Cena Will Face Roman Reigns on SmackDown
WWE saved the best reveal for last during tonight's SmackDown, and it was quite the Christmas gift for fans. After Roman Reigns and The Bloodline revealed that Reigns would be teaming up with Sami Zayn to face Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing to finally rid Zayn of Owens, John Cena appeared on the video screen. He then said he got a text from Owens that brought up Cena's current streak of having at least one match for the past 20 years, but he hadn't had one in 2022, breaking the streak. That's when Cena revealed he would be keeping that streak alive and would be KO's partner next week on SmackDown.
ComicBook
WWE Royal Rumble 2023: Latest Report on Show's Top Matches
WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view will kick off the company's 2023 schedule and between spoilers for next week's SmackDown and recent online reports, a good chunk of the show's card seems to have already been built. Aside from the two titular Rumble matches, fans can expect Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (news of that broke earlier this month and Owens has been targeting Reigns' title ever since) and Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Comments / 0