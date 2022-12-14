ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Comments / 0

 

Sparkle in the Park

How many miles of lights are at Sparkle in the Park in Carthage? Chuck Bryant, General Manager of Carthage Water & Electric Plant, has the answer plus more here!
CARTHAGE, MO
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!

With dangerously cold weather approaching, the boys share information on warming stations in Jasper, Newton, McDonald, and Barton Counties – a trio of camels cause a bit of chaos after escaping a living nativity – and Santa is making one last stop locally… on Christmas Eve! All that and more in our Half-Hour Highlights!
BARTON COUNTY, MO
Newton’s Jewelers’ Shiny Holiday Gift Guide

Everyone loves getting something shiny for Christmas and Newton’s Jewelers in Joplin has it all! Gary stopped by to talk about their holiday gift guide and what would make a perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season.
JOPLIN, MO
Area Senior Centers close due to incoming winter weather

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Area Agency on Aging Region X announced on Facebook that some area senior centers will close out of caution for the projected inclement weather, and all services provided by the Agency, such as lunch, will not be available. The Area Agency on Aging central office...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
“Cookies for Heroes” brings cheer to McDonald Co. community

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A local construction company once again paired up with a McDonald County church to bring Christmas cheer in the form of cookies. Daniel Cowin Construction partnered up with Tri-City Full Gospel Church to bake some cookies for the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office and the Pineville Marshall Office.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
“Radio makeover” for Jasper County’s 911 operations

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County 911 operations are getting a massive makeover, an upgrade worth tens of millions of dollars, in fact. There are new radio towers also servers and software to support them, just the start of the upgrade at the Jasper County emergency services dispatch center. “We...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Carl Junction morning fire ruled an accident

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Fire officials in Carl Junction say a fire Wednesday morning at a local business was an accident. It happened just before 10:30 at Generations Construction off West Zora Street in Jasper County. Carl Junction Fire Chief Joe Perkins tells us it was contained to a...
CARL JUNCTION, MO
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas may still be a handful of days away, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today (12/21) — and it was not just any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Public meeting for bridge rehab near Barton Co. and Stockton Lake

DADE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT has invited the public to a virtual (online) meeting to learn more about a project to replace or rehabilitate three bridges in Dade County. Missouri Route 215 over Stockton Lake (rehabilitation) Route D over Horse Creek near Golden City (replacement) Route K over Jordan...
DADE COUNTY, MO
Joplin senior residents publish second collaborative murder mystery

JOPLIN, Mo. — The final product of a special year-long project arrives just in time for Christmas. The second installment of “The Old and the Beautiful” murder mystery novel was shipped to Wildwood Senior Living in Joplin. The book holds a special meaning for the facility. Four of its residents helped contribute to the book and can now call themselves published authors.
JOPLIN, MO
Swearing-in ceremony for new Jasper County Judge

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A former Webb City attorney is sworn-in today (12/22) As a Jasper County judge. Luke Boyer is the new District Six Associate Circuit Court Judge, and was sworn-in by Judge Joe Hensley at the county courthouse in Carthage. Boyer practiced law for more than 15 years...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
How Joplin is responding to the road conditions

JOPLIN, Mo. — We got a bird’s-eye view this morning, of what the conditions looked like from the inside of a “Joplin Special Road District” truck. Crews were out early this morning, around 4 a.m. pre-treating roads. Officials say they felt fortunate there wasn’t any rain...
JOPLIN, MO
Joplin Airport gearing up for winter elements

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin Regional Airport officials are keeping a close eye on the forecast. Airport Manager Bart Starkey, who was hired to replace the retired Steve Stockam in August, says they can only use F.A.A approved materials on runways. They can’t use salt— only things that are non-corrosive. So it’s a timing issue when it comes to snowfall — and they have to watch to see what it’s doing first.
JOPLIN, MO
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays

We look at some of your responses to our Facebook question asking “What’s your favorite cartoon?” And we look at some birthdays as we remind you to enter yours on fourstateshomepage.com for your chance to win tickets to B&B Theatres in Neosho. A winner is drawn every Friday!
NEOSHO, MO
3 teens, 2 adults seriously injured in Jasper County 3-car crash

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple people were injured in a crash that occurred near Fidelity Wednesday morning. Around 8:25 a.m. on Dec. 21, Missouri Highway State Patrol troopers responded to a crash on Missouri State Highway 59 near Route FF, about a mile south of Fidelity in Jasper County.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Redbird at Willow Creek Inn ribbon cutting

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A new place to stay and relax has opened up in Baxter Springs. The Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon to the “Redbird at Willow Creek Inn” this morning. It’s not your typical short-term rental. It’s an 1882 Victorian style house, that...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Joplin Habitat For Humanity unveils first-ever duplex

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s a first for the Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity. The first duplex for the organization. It’s located in the 1400 block of East 6th Street. One of its residents is Teresa Davis–who played a key role in the build. As for the...
JOPLIN, MO
New officers join the Joplin Police Department

JOPLIN, Mo. — Seven new police officers have joined the “Joplin Police Department”. They recently finished the police academy, and are now taking part in an eight-week field training program. They’re learning how to handle different types of calls, working with firearms, and other fieldwork. Next,...
JOPLIN, MO
“Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” breaks ground on new location

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage business will soon expand, and will do so, less than two years after opening its doors. The “Blue Sage Cannabis Deli” broke ground Tuesday, where its new facility will sit. Its current location is on “Peach Tree Lane,” but the new one...
CARTHAGE, MO

