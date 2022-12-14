Read full article on original website
Razorback Transit, ORT, other services closed today
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Transit and Ozark Regional Transit are both shut down today due to severe weather. Razorback Transit is centered around the University of Arkansas, while Ozark Regional Transit serves the larger area. Hundreds of people in Northwest Arkansas rely on them for transportation. Ozark Regional Transit...
Will Ozark Regional Transit buses run Friday?
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — People in Northwest Arkansas will learn early Friday morning if their bus service will run for the day. Ozark Regional Transit stopped operations mid-morning Thursday due to the wind, ice, and snow. ORT employees will decide early Friday morning if route will be canceled for a...
Arkansas: How to drive safely in winter weather
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crew chiefs in Benton and Washington counties have one message:Stay home Thursday if you can. Kimma Harper, the president of the Driving Academy of Northwest Arkansas, shared these tips for staying safe in wintery conditions a couple winters ago:. Slow Down. Harper says there is...
Last-minute gift ideas for the holidays
ROGERS, Ark. — The middle of the holiday season often means some last-minute scrambling to get gifts for the final people on your list. When it comes to those last-minute gifts, experts say to opt for digital. CNET Editorial Director Dan Ackerman says there are many types of subscription...
Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The wind is blowing snow across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation won't treat roads overnight because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and Washington...
Icy patches and slick spots on roads across western Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vehicles are sliding off the roads in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and Washington County are slick and icy. Highways as far south as Barling in Sebastian County have patchy ice. Several cars and semi...
Dangerously cold temps to continue overnight, into Friday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through Friday.Watch the videocast above to learn more. Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will both have temps around zero throughout the night Thursday into Friday morning, with Northwest Arkansas mostly below zero. It will warm up a bit...
Northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot case
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — A Northwest Arkansas man was arrested Monday in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol while Congress was attempting to count electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. Brennen Cline Machacek, of Hindsville, Arkansas, faces federal charges that include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol...
Northwest Arkansas National Airport affected by winter weather
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Thursday and Friday are the peak holiday travel days, according to XNA officials and the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Thursday and Friday are also peak days for potential winter weather. As of Thursday morning, there have already been several flights cancelled or delayed. XNA Spokesperson Alex...
Cave Springs infant killed by husky
CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. — A dog killed a four-day-old baby in Cave Springs last week, according to Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecutor. On Dec. 14, 2022, the husky put its mouth on the baby's head. The husky's tooth penetrated the baby's head. The child was brought to Arkansas Children's...
Arkansas road crews prepare ahead of Thursday's dangerous cold temps, potential snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Road crews in Arkansas spent the week preparing ahead of Thursday's weather. ARDOT plans to pre-treat highways, bridges and overpasses Wednesday and Thursday. "If you plan on leaving Thursday, for example, at 9 a.m. maybe you leave a little earlier just in case there’s a little...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor fallen detective
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has ordered the U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff to honor Detective Paul Newell, who served with the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Detective Newell died while working as an escort for Wreaths Across America on Dec. 17. According to a crash...
River Valley red kettles need some help for the Fort Smith Salvation Army
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Salvation Army helped more than 30,000 people this year, but currently, the red kettle campaign is down nearly $10,000 compared to previous years, according to Salvation Army Capt. Bradley Hargis. "A lot of it we think is because of inflation. All of...
Advice to keep your vehicle going in extreme cold weather
ROGERS, Ark. — Winter has officially arrived, and extremely cold temperatures are expected to set in. As the mercury drops, so can the performance of your vehicle. According to Brookston Johnson, Regional Manager of Big O Tires, the drop in temperatures can also cause your tires to become underinflated.
Bella Vista, Arkansas, woman found dead after overnight house fire
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A woman was killed in an overnight house fire in Bella Vista, according to Cassi Lapp, the city's communications director. The woman was identified as Shirley Hale, 88. Firefighters found her dead inside the home when they responded to the fire on Hope Drive after...
Fort Smith missing child found safe
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department says a 12-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday has been located safe. He was reported missing Wednesday by a family member after he left home the previous evening. Police now say he is safe.
Fort Smith police arrest stabbing suspect
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police arrested a man accused in a stabbing. Jackson Brown, 21, was taken into custody after barricading himself into a home for more than five hours, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
