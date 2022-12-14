Josh Groban is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He is dating actress and writer Schuyler Helford. He previously dated January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Josh Groban, 41, is one of the most talented singers and actors in Hollywood. His next major project is the Beauty and the Beast 30th anniversary special, where he’s playing The Beast. The Tony Award nominee has major support in his career from his girlfriend, actress and writer Schuyler Helford, 31. Before he met Schuyler, Josh dated several famous women including January Jones, Katy Perry, and Kat Dennings. Here’s everything you need to know about Josh’s relationship with Schuyler, and his past romances.

3 DAYS AGO