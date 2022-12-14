Read full article on original website
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in...
Reaction pours in following indictments of five La. law enforcement officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Reactions are pouring in after four state troopers and a Union Parish deputy were indicted in connection with Ronald Greene’s death. Green died in state police custody in 2019 following a high-speed chase that ended in Union Parish. “It is a historical day in Louisiana...
Mississippi woman accused of stuffing her stocking with $60,000 stolen from Tractor Supply store
A Mississippi woman was allegedly caught stuffing her own stocking with $60,000 from a Mississippi Tractor Supply store. Monica Parrett, of Hattiesburg, 43, was arrested by Hattiesburg police and charged with one count of embezzlement,. Parrett was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing embezzlement investigation. She is accused...
Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
California Man Shot by Elderly Homeowner for Attempting to Steal His Goat
On a warm December afternoon (it is San Diego, after all), a 79-year-old California resident and his wife were enjoying a quiet day at home when it suddenly sounded as though a riot had broken out among their dog and goats outside. Venturing out to the yard to determine the...
Mississippi court upholds murder conviction in shooting death of Brookhaven chef
An appeal in the murder conviction of a Brookhaven man has been denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The court issued a decision Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the case of Jesse Scott Smith v. State of Mississippi. Smith was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of...
MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell
MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
Things To Know Friday, December 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of...
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
Former Missouri State Highway Patrol employee accused of accepting bribes
ST. LOUIS — A former supervisory motor vehicle inspector with the Missouri State Highway Patrol was indicted in U.S. District Court Wednesday and accused of taking cash bribes. Larry S. Conrad’s primary duty was to perform motor vehicle inspections at the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C facility in...
Wrongful conviction case judge: Was there ‘rush’ to convict?
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The judge presiding over a hearing to determine if a Missouri man’s murder conviction should be overturned questioned on Friday if police and prosecutors “were in a little bit of a rush” to convict Lamar Johnson. At issue is St. Louis Circuit...
Mississippi Residents Now Have a Reprieve Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane
Mississippi makes it really clear. You will need a REAL ID to fly commercially in the U.S., access military bases, or access secure federal facilities. But now the deadline for when this will happen has been extended. It used to be May 3, 2023, just a few months from now, as I wrote about last month.
SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters — while raking in welfare funds itself
The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy New on site during a government summit at the Westin luxury hotel in downtown Jackson.
‘It’s hard to sleep at night’: Mothers of Murdered Sons provides peace for moms who have lost their sons to gun violence
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of many Mississippi families. That’s why WLBT is partnering with an organization called Mothers of Murdered Sons, or M.O.M.S., for a year-long examination of the impacts of gun violence in the state. “It really...
3MA hosts Medical Marijuana informational event in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian had an opportunity Thursday night to become informed about how to get certified for medical marijuana. We take an inside look at the process as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association also known as 3MA hosted an informational event. “Angie Calhoun is the Founder...
Tennessee transportation department worker discovers human heart in salt pile
FOX NEWS – An employee for the Tennessee Department of Transportation discovered a human heart in a salt pile at a state government facility. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WZTV that the government employee found the heart in a salt pile at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s facility in McEwen, Tennessee, on Thursday.
Mississippi first-time homebuyers’ programs
Looking to buy a house in Mississippi? Here’s what you need to know: The median sale price of homes in the state is $257,400, an increase of about 16% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks real estate data. And houses are going fast. The number of homes for sale in Mississippi has fallen by more than 26%, and houses are only on the market for nine days.
