Mississippi State

Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

MEMA releases early damage numbers from Dec. 13-14 storms

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said four people were injured and 75 homes sustained some level of damage during the violent storms that swept through the state earlier this week. According to the first batch of numbers reported from across the state, three people were injured...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Alabama inmate ‘baked to death’ in overheated prison cell

MONTGOMERY (AP) — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal temperature of 109 degrees when he was found […]
BESSEMER, AL
WLBT

Things To Know Friday, December 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. It’s no secret that gun violence has impacted the lives of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters — while raking in welfare funds itself

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy New on site during a government summit at the Westin luxury hotel in downtown Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

3MA hosts Medical Marijuana informational event in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People in Meridian had an opportunity Thursday night to become informed about how to get certified for medical marijuana. We take an inside look at the process as the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association also known as 3MA hosted an informational event. “Angie Calhoun is the Founder...
MERIDIAN, MS
mediafeed.org

Mississippi first-time homebuyers’ programs

Looking to buy a house in Mississippi? Here’s what you need to know: The median sale price of homes in the state is $257,400, an increase of about 16% from May 2021 to May 2022, according to Redfin, a brokerage that tracks real estate data. And houses are going fast. The number of homes for sale in Mississippi has fallen by more than 26%, and houses are only on the market for nine days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

