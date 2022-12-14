St. Cecilia Consort presents St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare, the Christmas story told through words and music

Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
2nd Annual Celebration Station brings families together in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Robertson County got a taste of snow Saturday evening while attending the second annual Celebration Station. This is an event put on by The Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse and the Robertson County Zero Tolerance Coalition. The event included real snow...
KBTX.com
Author shares keys to coping with loss during holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While the holiday season is a joyous time, it can come with a lot of sadness and loneliness. Many people have experienced loss like never before, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, which can make holidays like Christmas different from years past. Those losses include loved ones, jobs, homes and relationships.
KBTX.com
Inspiring smiles this Christmas through homemade cards
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer. Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.
KBTX.com
Celebrate Hanukkah with special treats from Zeitman’s
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When you walk through the door of Zeitman’s Grocery Store in Downtown Bryan, you are greeted by the sights and smells of cinnamon rolls, bagels and New York Double Ruebens that transport you to an East Coast Deli you’ve only seen in the movies.
KBTX.com
Thousands of wreaths placed in Brazos Valley for Wreaths Across America
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers at several cemeteries in the Brazos Valley placed wreaths at servicemember graves Saturday for the annual Wreaths Across America day. This is the eighth year for Brazos Valley to participate in Wreaths Across America. Organizers have been able to grow the event from 117...
KBTX.com
Madisonville Mustang Band has 2nd annual March-a-Thon
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Mustang Band packed a morning full of Christmas Cheer!. They had 14 concerts and two parades all in one morning for their 2nd annual March-a-Thon. What a great way to make Madisonville’s Christmas extra merry. Check out the photos in the post below.
KBTX.com
Bryan police hear gunshots, help shooting victim in shopping center parking lot
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a man’s condition is stable after he was shot early Saturday morning on Texas Avenue in Bryan. Bryan police say around 3:40 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 3700 block of Texas Avenue near Dunn Street and shortly after arriving on the scene, they heard gunfire across the parking lot.
KBTX.com
Jennifer Young steps down as Aggieland Humane Executive Director, joins Red Cross
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane Society is saying goodbye to an important member of its team. Jennifer Young is stepping down as executive director and has been named as the new Executive Director of the local chapter of the American Red Cross. Young has been with the Aggieland...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: PAWS Service Dogs partners with Caliber Home Loans to place Service Dog with recent Texas A&M veterinarian graduate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Patriot PAWS placed Service Dog, Caliber, with a recent Veterinary School Graduate from Texas A&M University thanks to a partnership with Caliber Home Loans. Founded in 2006, Patriot PAWS Service Dogs trains and provides Service Dogs at no cost to disabled American Veterans, and others, who...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Echo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Echo is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for December 16. He is described as a “couch potato.” His foster said he is great with other dogs and would make a great companion. Echo is one of the 12 Strays of Christmas....
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Foundation spreading holiday cheer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the school year comes to a close, staff at the Texas A&M Foundation took time to gather and have fun at an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest Thursday. “This is a way for my team at the Texas A&M Foundation to get together to look...
KBTX.com
Food Truck Fridays: Taquero Moocho
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Taquero Moocho has everything from tacos, tortas and flautas, to so much more. Owner Irma Barrera says she opened the food truck in February of 2022 but it has been in the plan since 2020. She says after being influenced by other eateries in bigger cities,...
KBTX.com
Freeze warning tonight for most of the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued several FREEZE WARNINGS across the Brazos Valley. The freeze warning is in effect Saturday evening through 9 AM Sunday morning. More counties could be placed under a freeze watch or warning throughout the rest of the evening. Now is the...
KBTX.com
Bryan Police Department begins “Impaired Driving Mobilization” program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday, the Bryan Police Department increased its patrols in two specific areas of town as part of a TxDOT program. The “Impaired Driving Mobilization Program” offered by TxDOT is a two-week Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant. The program’s goal is to increase traffic safety and reduce crashes that involve fatalities or cause serious bodily injury. During the two-week program, BPD will be performing increased traffic enforcement around Highway 6 from the Bryan city line to Booneville Road and the Midtown Park area.
KBTX.com
Missing person alert issued for Texas A&M student
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Authorities and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Texas A&M student. Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen by his roommates on Friday, December 16, around 11 a.m. on Colgate Drive in College Station. According to the Amber Alert...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD Habitat home build initiative exceeds fundraising goals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan Independent School District is putting its Essential 8 character traits into action through a partnership with the Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity. For months Bryan ISD students, teachers, staff, and community members have raised awareness and money for the Bryan ISD build initiative which will...
KBTX.com
Aggie owned store donates funds for veterans’ mental health
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new pop-up shop is in College Station to celebrate graduation at Texas A&M University. The Charge Stately Apparel, a veteran and Aggie owned clothing company based in Austin made a quick trip to College Station on Friday. The owners said their shop has some last minute options for holiday gifts that also spread some Christmas cheer.
KBTX.com
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office holds “Shop with a Cop”
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It started to look a lot like Christmas for 11 kids in Burleson County on Friday thanks to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office. Those 11 children were part of the sheriff’s office’s “Shop with a Cop” program. The children rode with law enforcement from Caldwell Intermediate to Wal-Mart where they could shop for Christmas presents. After the children’s “allowance” had been spent the sheriff’s office helped them wrap their gifts at the Caldwell Fire Station while they ate pizza.
KBTX.com
Edgerrin Cooper announces he’s returning for A&M next season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M linebacker, Edgerrin Cooper, announced on social media that he’s returning for the Aggies next season. Cooper played in 11 games as a sophomore in 2022. He had a season high 10 tackles against App State and an interception at Auburn.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Women’s basketball hosts first “Bike Build”
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of their game tomorrow, the Aggie women’s basketball team hosted their first “Bike Build.”. In partnership with Academy Sports & Outdoors and with help from the Fast Break Club, the Aggies built a total of 53 bikes today to give to children in need within the community.
