St. Cecilia Consort presents St. Cecilia’s Christmas Cantare, the Christmas story told through words and music

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nine days away from Christmas and people in the community are out spreading holiday cheer. Kimberly Smith, a long-time Bryan resident, said her version of Christmas is all about giving back to those in need. This year, her focus was to honor her mother, who passed away last year, by sending homemade Christmas cards across nursing homes in the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO