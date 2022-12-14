Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later
Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed almost 10 years ago during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz is joined by Eric Schwartz, whose mother-in-law was killed that day, to discuss “Mary’s Fund” a charity dedicated to supporting mental health programs for children. Dec. 14, 2022.
WHSV
Rockingham County Schools investigating field trip that left some parents upset
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools’ (RCPS) Central Office is investigating a field trip that was taken last week to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after some parents have raised concerns. On Dec. 8, 3rd grade students from several county schools were taken to...
Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
Prince William Police looking for suspect who reportedly assaulted 12-year-old girl in Manassas
Prince William County police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Manassas on Thursday morning.
vivatysons.com
Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts
Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
pagevalleynews.com
Shot fired into Smitty’s
December 16, 1965 — Smitty’s Restaurant on Virginia Avenue in Shenandoah was shot into Sunday night about 11:30 o’clock by a party or parties unknown. No one was injured as the restaurant was closed at the time. It was formerly known as Grace’s Lunch. S.A. Smith,...
Martinsburg man admits to using a phone to help distribute cocaine base
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, Eliseo Jerome Rozas, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge. Rozas, 44, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Device.”. Rozas admitted to using a phone to...
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
Virginia woman arrested after 20-month-old son dies from fentanyl overdose
The Prince William County Police Department arrested a Virginia woman who was wanted in the death of her 20-month-old son who died in June of a lethal dose of fentanyl.
wina.com
Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse
CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
Angry parents confront Loudoun County School Board after grand jury report
The Loudoun County School Board faced a horde of incensed parents and discussed multiple changes to its policies following the announcement of indictments against the district's former superintendent by a special grand jury.
Inside Nova
Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills
Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun. Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Seven Indictments
These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.
WHSV
Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees. “We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”
WHSV
First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area
(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th. With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet,...
Augusta Free Press
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
theriver953.com
SCSO offers property checks for the holidays
Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
WHSV
Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store
BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
NBC News
562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0