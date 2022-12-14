HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees. “We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO