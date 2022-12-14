ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strasburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Reflecting on those lost in Sandy Hook 10 years later

Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed almost 10 years ago during the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz is joined by Eric Schwartz, whose mother-in-law was killed that day, to discuss “Mary’s Fund” a charity dedicated to supporting mental health programs for children. Dec. 14, 2022.
STRASBURG, VA
DC News Now

Patsy Cline high school essay on becoming cosmetologist donated by Frederick County Public Schools to historic group

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — When high school student Virginia Patterson Hensley completed an essay assignment in in January 1948, she wrote about what she thought was necessary to become a successful cosmetologist. Hensley had success in the music industry, instead, as the legendary Patsy Cline. Cline wrote the essay, Vocations for Girls: […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
vivatysons.com

Holiday 2022 Local Real Estate Experts

Our real estate market is the envy of the nation. So, it comes as no surprise that so many of our area Realtors are celebrated in national magazines and newspapers for their accomplishments and dedication to the industry. Here are a few for your consideration. Christie’s International Real Estate.
VIENNA, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shot fired into Smitty’s

December 16, 1965 — Smitty’s Restaurant on Virginia Avenue in Shenandoah was shot into Sunday night about 11:30 o’clock by a party or parties unknown. No one was injured as the restaurant was closed at the time. It was formerly known as Grace’s Lunch. S.A. Smith,...
SHENANDOAH, VA
wina.com

Scattered power outages in the Valley, but could be worse

CHARLOTTEVILLE (WINA) – So far. this storm has not been the power outage producer it could be. Freezing rain continues to fall in the Blue Ridge and the Valley, but as of noon Dominion Energy Virginia had just about 1000 power outages… with the most at over 500 in Rockingham County, nearly 400 in Shenandoah County, and 100 in Augusta County.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two arrested in Culpeper with 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills

Two people were arrested and charged Thursday with multiple offenses following the discovery of over $120,000 worth of fentanyl pills and a handgun. Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County, Virginia State Police said in a press release.
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
wfmd.com

Frederick County Grand Jury Returns Seven Indictments

These cases will be moved to the Circuit Court. Frederick Md (KM) Seven indictments were returned on Friday by the Frederick County Grand Jury. *Lavitira Leshea Edmond, 29, of Frederick, who is charged with 1st degree assault, conspiracy to commit 1st degree assault, two counts of 2nd degree assault, aggravated animal cruelty and animal cruelty for an incident which occurred on November 21st, 2022.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Cat’s Cradle lowering adoption fees for end of year adoption goal

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The next 37 kittens who are adopted from Cat’s Cradle in Harrisonburg will have 40 dollars taken off the adoption fees. “We just got a recent donation from John and Crystal Yates to help sponsor some of our adoption fees for the rest of the year,” Kristin Rhodenizer, adoption counselor at Cat’s Cradle said. “They’re gonna help cover $40 for each adoption fees, so we were able to drop it down from $65 to $25 for the next 37 adoptions this month.”
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

First winter storm of the season brings ice to the area

(WHSV) - A strong low-pressure system that brought blizzard conditions to the Midwest and severe weather to the Southeast led to our first big winter storm of the season overnight Wednesday, December 14th into Thursday, December 15th. With this system, our viewing area saw a little bit of everything. Sleet,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Tractor trailer crash closed East Market St intersection

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash on East Market Street in Harrisonburg closed an intersection, and interstate exits Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reported the crash earlier in the afternoon on Dec. 15, and City of Harrisonburg Director of Communications Michael Parks offered some more details about the incident.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

SCSO offers property checks for the holidays

Shenandoah County residents traveling for the holidays can have some peace of mind thanks to Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Offices’ property checks. If you are leaving your home unoccupied and would like your property to be added to the checklist, contact the Sheriff’s Office directly or visit to fill out a form.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Bridgewater takes step toward adding new grocery store

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater has taken the next step toward bringing a new grocery store to the town. Earlier this week the town received the results of a grocery store feasibility study from an outside firm that determined Bridgewater can support another grocery store. “He did incorporate a survey...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
NBC News

NBC News

562K+
Followers
63K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy