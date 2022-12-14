Read full article on original website
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Former Forth PD Officer Aaron Dean Guilty of Manslaughter in the Killing of Atatiana JeffersonLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
The largest drone show ever seen in Texas is coming to DFW
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Lights ... camera ... drones!. If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend for the holidays and love lights, head over to North Richland Hills on Sunday and simply look up. Sky Elements, a North Texas drone show company, is planning a...
Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus
DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
Can You Get A Ticket for Driving The Speed Limit In Texas?
The question of whether you can get a ticket in Texas for doing the speed limit comes down to one issue. When you're in the passing lane, sometimes, even when doing the posted speed limit, you could be hindering traffic flow. Can this get you a ticket in Texas?. First,...
Single-digit temperatures and subzero wind chills are headed to Texas. Now is the time prepare
DALLAS — Overnight Sunday - Monday. Our next chance of rain arrives late tonight in the form of light, scattered showers. Scattered rain will linger into Monday mainly across eastern and southeastern North Texas. None of this will be severe. The farther west/northwest you are in North Texas, the...
Walmart Now Delivers Groceries Via Drones At 11 Stores Around Dallas-Fort Worth
Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone. According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.
Christmas-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Texas Is So Full of Yuletide Fun
Ring in the Christmas cheer with some holiday fun here!
Haltom City police: Driver killed in fiery crash overnight
HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820. The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.
Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
Fort Worth Fire Stations Hosting Food, Coat Drives
The Fort Worth Fire Department has opened it’s more than 40 fire stations from across the city to serve as drop off sites for their latest mission to do something good. “We really identified that food insecurity is a threat to the entire Fort Worth community,” fire Chief James Davis said. “Prior to Thanksgiving this year, we started seeing the challenges that they were having even at the food bank [to keep up with the need].”
Fort Worth business owner details encounter with burglary and chase suspect who was shot by police
FORT WORTH, Texas — Roy Garcia has seen a lot of things over 20 years in auto repair, but nothing like what happened on his lot this week. Garcia, owner of C&A Auto Repair, arrived late Tuesday night to reports of someone pulling the handles on all his cars trying to get in.
Businesses, homes damaged as tornado hits Grapevine during busy morning rush
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Chuck Paschke knows how bad it could have been. He owns the Christian Brothers Automotive in the 2000 block of State Highway 114. On any given day he has a couple dozen customer cars in his lot his crews are repairing. Tuesday morning, about 25 of...
This is the most-searched Christmas cookie in Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Here's a story that might get your sweet tooth aching. And maybe your eyebrows raising, too. Holiday get-togethers and festivities are incomplete without Christmas cookies, and Google has released its map of the most-searched Christmas-themed cookies by state. Top favorites include holiday classics like gingerbread in Louisiana and peanut butter blossoms up north; meanwhile, our New Mexico and Oklahoma neighbors both prefer to gorge on Mexican Christmas cookies.
Interlochen Lights 2022: a Christmas tradition 40 years and counting
ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Interlochen Holiday lights begin their 40th year on Friday night, Ralph and Alice Sobel will be ready. Partly because Ralph is the Interlochen Estates HOA president, and because they’ve had 27 years of experience keeping up with the Joneses and making sure their front yard is up to Interlochen Christmas standards.
Cold, flu medicines are hard to find amid spike on cold and flu illnesses
DALLAS — As she walked through a medicine aisle at Dougherty’s Pharmacy in Dallas, Angela Crispin, a Pharmacy Technician, pointed out empty shelves. Popular brands of over-the-counter pediatric cold and flu medicine were out of stock at the pharmacy. “This is the worst we’ve seen it,” Crispin, an...
These Dogs May Be Euthanized if Fort Worth Shelter Can't Find Foster Homes
The Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is looking for 150 foster families for dogs this holiday season. The goal is to find fosters for the medium and large dogs because they can't use outdoor runs at the animal shelter to house the animals during the cold snap coming this week.
DFW weather: A quiet but chilly weekend
This weekend will feature below normal temps and dry weather, but showers are possible heading into the workweek. And much colder temps return late week.
DFW Airport expects more than 4M passengers this holiday travel season
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Officials expect more than 4 million passengers to come through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport over the holiday travel period over the next few weeks. During the 20 days from Dec. 15 to Jan....
This Small Texas Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
