Dallas, TX

WFAA

Truck driver killed in crash with DART bus

DALLAS — One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a collision between a truck and a DART bus Saturday evening. Dallas Fire Rescue said units were assigned to the accident at 8:50 p.m. Saturday after 911 calls regarding the crash at Lawnview Avenue and Scyene Road.
DALLAS, TX
Walmart Now Delivers Groceries Via Drones At 11 Stores Around Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart customers in the Dallas area, including East Dallas, Garland, Mesquite, Plano, and Richardson, can now receive their grocery delivery by drone. According to Culture Map, this marks the start of Walmart’s partnership with DroneUp, with plans to expand their drone delivery offerings to 4 million additional households across six states. By the end of the year, Walmart plans to expand these deliveries across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Utah, and Virginia, for a total of 34 stores making drone delivery in 23 cities nationwide.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Haltom City police: Driver killed in fiery crash overnight

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Haltom City police have started investigating the cause of a fatal crash that happened on Northeast Loop 820. The department shared on social media that they responded to the crash at about 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. It happened in the loop's eastbound lanes in the 5600 block near Denton Highway.
HALTOM CITY, TX
WFAA

Four teenagers, one adult shot at Dallas 7-Eleven

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for a suspect involved in a Friday night shooting at a 7-Eleven which left five people shot. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 9:05 p.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven at John West Road and La Prada Drive. Preliminary investigation determined...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Fire Stations Hosting Food, Coat Drives

The Fort Worth Fire Department has opened it’s more than 40 fire stations from across the city to serve as drop off sites for their latest mission to do something good. “We really identified that food insecurity is a threat to the entire Fort Worth community,” fire Chief James Davis said. “Prior to Thanksgiving this year, we started seeing the challenges that they were having even at the food bank [to keep up with the need].”
FORT WORTH, TX
KENS 5

This is the most-searched Christmas cookie in Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Here's a story that might get your sweet tooth aching. And maybe your eyebrows raising, too. Holiday get-togethers and festivities are incomplete without Christmas cookies, and Google has released its map of the most-searched Christmas-themed cookies by state. Top favorites include holiday classics like gingerbread in Louisiana and peanut butter blossoms up north; meanwhile, our New Mexico and Oklahoma neighbors both prefer to gorge on Mexican Christmas cookies.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Interlochen Lights 2022: a Christmas tradition 40 years and counting

ARLINGTON, Texas — As the Interlochen Holiday lights begin their 40th year on Friday night, Ralph and Alice Sobel will be ready. Partly because Ralph is the Interlochen Estates HOA president, and because they’ve had 27 years of experience keeping up with the Joneses and making sure their front yard is up to Interlochen Christmas standards.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

DFW Airport expects more than 4M passengers this holiday travel season

DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Officials expect more than 4 million passengers to come through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport over the holiday travel period over the next few weeks. During the 20 days from Dec. 15 to Jan....
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022

Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) gave some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Dallas area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

