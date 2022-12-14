Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Pirates get OF Connor Joe from Rockies for prospect Nick Garcia
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.
WVNews
Orlando 95, Boston 92
ORLANDO (95) Banchero 9-21 7-9 31, Bol 5-9 1-1 11, M.Wagner 2-8 6-6 11, F.Wagner 5-15 1-1 12, Fultz 3-10 2-2 8, Schofield 5-7 0-0 13, Ross 1-6 0-0 2, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0, Anthony 3-7 0-0 7, K.Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-86 17-19 95.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Portland Wrestlecast: 'Excitement in the Air' author Mike Rodgers returns
The Pacific Northwest wrestling expert talks to Jim Valley about more Portland wrestling stories.
Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona, on Sunday. And in the end, the son prevailed 82-74 as the Lobos (11-0) got 22 points from Jaelen House and...
WVNews
Oregon St. 65, Green Bay 56
GREEN BAY (2-11) Cummings 6-13 1-1 16, Heffner 5-9 1-2 13, Meyer 1-1 5-6 7, Blake 4-10 2-2 12, Tucker 2-4 0-0 5, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, D.Short 0-1 1-2 1, Rose 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 10-13 56.
WVNews
Raider wrestling wins home meet
BIDWELL, Ohio (WV News) — Flexing that Black and Silver muscle. The River Valley wrestling team hosted teams from Athens, Fairland and Point Pleasant in a dual tournament Thursday evening.
WVNews
Boise St. 77, Oakland 57
OAKLAND (2-10) Hervey 4-8 1-2 9, Shepherd 0-4 0-0 0, Townsend 11-21 5-5 30, Lampman 1-14 0-0 3, Watts 3-7 0-1 6, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Price 1-3 0-0 3, Conway 1-2 0-0 2, Deng 0-0 0-0 0, Sherman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 6-8 57.
WVNews
Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1
MONTREAL (AP) — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey...
WVNews
Milwaukee 123, Utah 97
UTAH (97) Markkanen 7-13 1-1 18, Olynyk 4-11 2-2 12, Vanderbilt 0-5 0-0 0, Clarkson 5-10 0-0 13, Conley 2-6 0-0 4, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Fontecchio 1-4 0-0 2, Azubuike 0-0 0-0 0, Gay 2-4 0-0 4, Kessler 2-2 0-0 4, Agbaji 2-5 0-2 4, Alexander-Walker 6-8 0-1 14, Beasley 6-12 0-0 18, Horton-Tucker 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 39-86 3-6 97.
WVNews
Saint Louis 83, Drake 75
DRAKE (8-3) Brodie 2-4 3-6 7, Penn 2-9 4-4 8, Sturtz 5-6 1-1 11, Wilkins 4-10 0-0 11, DeVries 6-17 0-3 15, Calhoun 3-7 2-2 10, Enright 2-3 0-0 5, Ferguson 3-3 0-0 6, Northweather 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 27-62 12-18 75.
Comments / 0