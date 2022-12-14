Read full article on original website
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kern County firefighters extinguished a building fire in Oildale Thursday afternoon, according to a press release. Around 3:30 p.m. the department received a report of a building on fire in the area of N. Chester Avenue and China Grade Loop. Firefighters saw a large column of black smoke north of the original location.
