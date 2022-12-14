Deer Valley Unified could see 'significant' salary bumps -- if legislature acts

Deer Valley Unified School District is planning “significant salary increases” for its staff if the Arizona Legislature takes action on approving the aggregate expenditure limit that continues to keep district budgets in limbo.

The governing board Tuesday night unanimously approved an updated salary structure that would result from the potential legislative action so schools can use the money allocated to them in the bipartisan budget since it was approved in June.

Jim Migliorino, Deer Valley Unified’s deputy superintendent in the Fiscal & Business Services Department, laid out at the meeting what he called the “significant” increases that shows certified teachers receiving an average salary bump of 10%, and classified employees and administrators each getting an average increase of 9%.

Districts statewide are able to collect their state and local taxes as planned but aren’t able to spend the money unless the legislature approves an exemption from the voter-approved limitation, which currently stands at about $6.6 billion.

“I would call on our governor and our legislature to deliver on their promise and fix the AEL problem,” Deer Valley Unified Board President Ann O’Brien said Tuesday night, calling it “a travesty” the issue remains unsettled. “Go into special session immediately.”

Legislators can lift the AEL and let school districts spend the money already allocated to them in the budget by a two-thirds vote in both the Arizona Senate and Arizona House of Representatives on or before March 1.

Should the legislature approve the exemption, the new DVUSD salary structure would not only go into effect for the 2023-24 academic year, but, being so late in the current year, the district will add it to the 2022-23 year in the form of one-time payments to apply the new salaries to the current year.

Migliorino reported at Tuesday’s governing board meeting that certified teachers would receive a $5,500 one-time payment; administrators and exempt employees would receive a lump sum payment of $7,500; and classified employees would get a raise of $1.40 per hour.

Employee salaries and benefits make up 86% of Deer Valley Unified’s budget.

But the clock is ticking on that potential, and so is what’s at stake.

Should the legislature deny the exemption, not only would salary increases be substantially lower, but Deer Valley Unified faces the probability of cuts.

In Deer Valley Unified’s case, the $13 million in unallocated money would not go toward salary increases but rather toward efforts to make up for the potential $46.7 million loss to the district from money it has but couldn’t spend. Carryover money, in the amount of $25 million, also would immediately be applied to the budget shortfall.

“We will not be able to avoid some form of budget reductions,” Migliorino said. “That aggregate expenditure limit would have to be imposed this school year. And it could be imposed as late as March 1.”

Under a budget without a legislature-approved exemption, certified teachers and classified employees would receive a 6% pay raise, and administrators would see a 5% bump. And there would be no lump-sum payments applied to the current academic year.

Voters approved an AEL in 1980 for all K-12 spending statewide. Based on figures at that time, the amount is adjusted annually for inflation and student growth.

Two factors have impacted this year’s amount: a drop in student enrollment mostly because of COVID, and the voter-approved Proposition 301 in 2000 to levy a 0.6-cent sales tax to fund education.

That tax included money for teacher salaries for 20 years — money voters made exempt from the AEL. With that tax expiring this year, lawmakers in 2018 agreed to a new, identical levy to pick up in July and run until 2041 to keep the money flowing without interruption, according to Howard Fischer of the Arizona Capitol Times.

Only thing is, Fischer notes, legislators never exempted what the new levy will raise from the expenditure limit. That alone accounts for more than $632 million of money now coming in to schools — money they formerly got to spend but, legally speaking, cannot spend this year without a legislatively approved exemption.

If the legislature does approve the exemption, the lump-sum payments to apply the new salaries to the 2022-23 school year would not go out before Feb. 1, Migliorino says, to allow for payroll processing time.

He also explained why administrators are up for a large salary increase.

Admin can mean lead supervisors in departments, from technology to transportation. Salary increases for teachers in recent years have surpassed those in administration, making it difficult to recruit for these positions from within the district’s own teaching staff for whom such a promotion is a disadvantage monetarily.

“(Admin/exempt means) not only our high school principals and our deans but also includes our lowest level supervisors,” Migliorino said. “The average increase would be 9%, but for our highest paid administrators it’s going to be far less than that because it’s a flat dollar amount. We felt that this was necessary because the increases for the admin group have been less than the other groups over the past six years.”

It remains to be seen if the Arizona Legislature will call a special session to approve the aggregate expenditure limit.