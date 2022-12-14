Read full article on original website
Related
thesandpaper.net
Linda Ronstadt Tribute Will Rock Surflight on New Year’s Eve
Surflight Theatre will be hosting two “Ronstadt Rockin’ Eve Bubbly Bash” shows on New Year’s Eve, at 5 and 8 p.m. Surflight promises the tribute shows featuring the band Ronstadt Review and its spot-on lead singer, Gesenia, will cover all the phases of Linda Ronstadt’s long and remarkable career. There certainly were plenty of them; the singer extraordinaire earned 11 Grammy Awards, and they showed her incredible range of genres.
Comments / 0