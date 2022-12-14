Surflight Theatre will be hosting two “Ronstadt Rockin’ Eve Bubbly Bash” shows on New Year’s Eve, at 5 and 8 p.m. Surflight promises the tribute shows featuring the band Ronstadt Review and its spot-on lead singer, Gesenia, will cover all the phases of Linda Ronstadt’s long and remarkable career. There certainly were plenty of them; the singer extraordinaire earned 11 Grammy Awards, and they showed her incredible range of genres.

