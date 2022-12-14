ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Boys and Girls Club of Miami hold annual holiday toy drive

The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held their 11th annual holiday toy drive at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables Thursday night. Hundreds of toys were donated to the organization. Alex Rodriguez-Roig, President of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, said “…it was a great turnout, great crowd....
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified, giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
SWEETWATER, FL
WSVN-TV

Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution ahead of Hanukkah

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Greater Miami Jewish Federation handed out food to those in need ahead of the start of Hanukkah. Friday’s distribution drive-thru event aimed to combat food insecurity in the community. Volunteers with the organization said they’re more than happy to help with this good cause.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man accused of poisoning koi fish inside Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man accused of committing a disturbing crime inside one of South Florida’s best-known malls, where koi fish in a pond were poisoned. Police chased and cuffed the man who they said poisoned and killed a number of koi fish in...
AVENTURA, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

2 women transported after shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
COOPER CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy