WSVN-TV
Boys and Girls Club of Miami hold annual holiday toy drive
The Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade held their 11th annual holiday toy drive at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables Thursday night. Hundreds of toys were donated to the organization. Alex Rodriguez-Roig, President of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, said “…it was a great turnout, great crowd....
WSVN-TV
Holiday giving: Communities in Miami, Miami Beach host toy giveaways, food distributions
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was toy time across South Florida on the weekend before Christmas as members of the community members reflected the spirit of the holidays to brighten the season for many deserving boys and girls. Local organizations hosted several toy giveaways, parades and food distributions in...
WSVN-TV
Former Heat player Stoudemire arrested in Brickell for allegedly striking teen daughter
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former NBA star is facing some serious heat after he was arrested in his Brickell condominium. Amar’e Stoudemire was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade early Sunday afternoon after he was charged with battery. The former Miami Heat player was...
WSVN-TV
North Bay Village hosts pre-Hanukkah celebration with live music, food trucks
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - North Bay Village observed the beginning of Hanukkah with a special celebration. Jewish families attended the pre-Hanukkah festivities at Vogel Park along West Drive, Saturday night. Dozens of people enjoyed a selection of food trucks, activities and live music by the Six13 a cappella...
WSVN-TV
Santa, Hollywood first responders spread holiday cheer to patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in Hollywood recruited Santa to throw a holiday parade to delight the patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Old St. Nick left the sleigh behind on Saturday and instead took a Hollywood Fire Rescue truck to visit the children. Of course, Santa, one...
WSVN-TV
Santa signing for deaf, hard-of-hearing children at Dolphin Mall
SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A special Santa paid a visit to students in Miami-Dade. Old Saint Nick stopped by Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater. He is American sign language certified, giving deaf and hard-of-hearing children a chance to get in on the holiday fun. The students of Miami-Dade County Public Schools...
WSVN-TV
Greater Miami Jewish Federation hosts food distribution ahead of Hanukkah
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Greater Miami Jewish Federation handed out food to those in need ahead of the start of Hanukkah. Friday’s distribution drive-thru event aimed to combat food insecurity in the community. Volunteers with the organization said they’re more than happy to help with this good cause.
WSVN-TV
South Florida organization focused on faith and brighter futures for teens with troubled pasts
(WSVN) - A South Florida organization is helping teens keep the faith and leave their troubled pasts behind. Karen Hensel has an inside look at the important mission in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Teenagers Rory, Twan and Charles have all been in trouble with the law. Rory: “We’re all here...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of poisoning koi fish inside Aventura Mall
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man accused of committing a disturbing crime inside one of South Florida’s best-known malls, where koi fish in a pond were poisoned. Police chased and cuffed the man who they said poisoned and killed a number of koi fish in...
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
WSVN-TV
2 women transported after shot in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two women to the hospital after they came under fire in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest First Avenue and 45th Street, at around 4:30 a.m., Saturday. Reports were...
WSVN-TV
Group same-sex wedding ceremony held in Miami Beach after Biden signs marriage bill into law
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered in Miami Beach to take part in a wedding ceremony for same-sex couples. Saturday’s ceremony was organized by the SAVE LGBT organization following the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. Participating couples were able to renew their...
WSVN-TV
Residents displaced after kitchen breaks out at Lauderhill home
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill home was smoked out. A kitchen fire displaced residents. The incident happened by Northwest 49th Place, Friday morning. Lauderhill Fire Rescue put out the flames. The residents were away from the house as smoke damage was cleaned up. No people nor animals were injured.
WSVN-TV
SWAT negotiations underway after barricaded man threatens to harm self
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has barricaded himself in a Miami home. Police closed off an area near Northwest 15th and 53rd Street, Friday morning. On Thursday, around 8:30 p.m., Miami police were called to the location about a man who made threats to harm himself. SWAT officers on the...
WSVN-TV
FedEx driver pronounced dead in Coral Gables neighborhood after truck hits parked van
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A FedEx driver has died while on the job following a crash in a Coral Gables neighborhood. Coral Gables Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along the 6500 block of Riviera Drive, just before 5 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered above scene as...
WSVN-TV
Miami Central High School placed on lockdown after two large fights break out; at least 1 arrested
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school was placed on lockdown after several fights broke out inside and outside the campus. Videos from at least three different locations, both inside and outside the campus of Miami Central High School, capture dozens of individuals, who appear to be students, fighting.
WSVN-TV
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 14-year-old girl out of Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday afternoon issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Destinee Gawlik. The teen was last seen along the...
WSVN-TV
FDLE: 14-year-old girl reported missing from Hallandale Beach found safe
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hallandale Beach. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Friday afternoon had issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Destinee Gawlik. The teen had been last seen along the 700 block of Northwest Ninth...
WSVN-TV
Purse snatcher caught on camera targeting car outside Pembroke Pines day care
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A thief was caught on camera picking up something valuable in a matter of seconds from an unsuspecting mother who was busy dropping off her child at a day care in Pembroke Pines. It’s something most of us have done at one time or another:...
WSVN-TV
Crews work to repair water main break in Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Road repairs are underway in Cooper City following a water main break. City officials said the rupture happened Saturday evening along Stonebridge Parkway, near Sands Way. Crews have been working through rain to find the source of the break. Area residents may experience low pressure...
