Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.

The development is another blow to the Cardinals amid a demoralizing season. The team was already 4-9 with Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury likely on the hot seat, but then star quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.

Keim has been the Cardinals' top football decision-maker since 2013, rising up from a regional scouting job he took in 1999. His tenure as general manager has seen the team go through three head coaches and even more starting quarterbacks, but it also holds a 80-76-2 record in that span of time.

Cactus Rose
4d ago

You think were stupid? Just let him go. Fire him. Take Kingsbury and Murray with him. They have made a mess of the Cardinal Organization.

Ur A Dumb Ass
4d ago

What a joke (personally and professionally)!!! He is getting the heat and is now butt hurt! The rot starts at the top!!! FIRE GM KEIM!!!!

NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
