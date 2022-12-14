After nearly a two week stretch of cloudy, dreary and cold December days, the sunshine FINALLY returns for many Sunday afternoon, but it may not return completely for all. High pressure moving through the Plains Sunday morning will continue the trek east, pushing the pesky low-pressure system that has been lingering across the Great Lakes further away from the Stateline. Drier air also moving in will help get rid of any lingering moisture, working to clear skies mid-morning. The clearing will take place from west to east but may not entirely clear northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin, especially for locations east and north of Rockford. For those areas, skies may end up with more cloud cover than sunshine.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO