Point Pleasant, NJ

Opening Night Is Thrilling for Southern Regional Boys Hoops Squad

Tom Menegus scored the Southern Regional boys basketball team’s first six points of the fourth quarter to keep the Rams in the game. Max DiPietro scored their last seven points to seal the victory. If not for the two veterans taking charge, Lacey likely would have won the opening contest on Dec. 15.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ

