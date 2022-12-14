Read full article on original website
Trash collection in Omaha suspended for one day due to bad weather
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were expecting your trash to be picked up today, that was put on hold for a specific reason. Omaha Public Works says trash collection was suspended because of the weather and will resume Friday. Any areas missed will be collected at that time. Regular...
Gluten-Free Baking Week is here, and it is mighty delicious!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Gluten-Free Baking Week in 2021 is celebrated the week before Christmas, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The week is designed to not only get people trying new things, but also to raise awareness for people with gluten intolerance. It's perfectly timed to the week before a lot...
Mickey Joseph no longer part of Nebraska football program after felony charge
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Mickey Joseph is no longer part of Nebraska's football program, a spokesperson for the athletic department confirmed to Fox 42 on Friday. The department said it would have no additional comment at this time. Joseph is accused of putting his hands around his wife's throat,...
Cards for Cops, Lewis and Clark after-school program gives back to police officers
(Omaha,Neb. ) — Lewis and Clark Middle School's after- school program made 125 holiday cards to give to local law enforcement officers. The officers went to the school Friday evening to pick them up. “When we came in I was kind of surprised because we were expecting 12 to...
Bond set for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — At a court appearance on Friday afternoon, a Douglas County Court judge set Aldrick Scott's bail at $10 million. Scott, 47, was booked into Douglas County Jail Thursday night after fleeing to Central America. He was found in Belize by INTERPOL and transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson taking job in Ohio
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson is leaving the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, Shaker Heights, Ohio mayor David Weiss announced the appointment of Hudson as the city's next Chief of Police. I’m humbled and thankful to be selected to lead such a fine organization,” Hudson...
Douglas County Attorney Don Klein shares latest update on Cari Allen case
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - In less than 24 hours after arriving back in Omaha from Texas, Aldrick Scott appeared in a courtroom for his bond hearing Friday afternoon. A Douglas County judge set Scott's bond at $10,000,000.00. Douglas County Attorney, Don Kleine says he is pleased with the court's decision-...
Union Omaha head coach announces resignation
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha have announced the resignation of it's head coach Jay Mims, according to a press release from the club on Friday. Mims was announced the club's first head coach on May 7, 2019, and was incredibly successful in his three years with Omaha. Mims...
Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu death
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed a child has died because of the flu. It's the first pediatric death in the county. "This is a tragic loss of life," said Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse. "We urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza."
