Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Trash collection in Omaha suspended for one day due to bad weather

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were expecting your trash to be picked up today, that was put on hold for a specific reason. Omaha Public Works says trash collection was suspended because of the weather and will resume Friday. Any areas missed will be collected at that time. Regular...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Gluten-Free Baking Week is here, and it is mighty delicious!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Gluten-Free Baking Week in 2021 is celebrated the week before Christmas, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The week is designed to not only get people trying new things, but also to raise awareness for people with gluten intolerance. It's perfectly timed to the week before a lot...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bond set for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — At a court appearance on Friday afternoon, a Douglas County Court judge set Aldrick Scott's bail at $10 million. Scott, 47, was booked into Douglas County Jail Thursday night after fleeing to Central America. He was found in Belize by INTERPOL and transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson taking job in Ohio

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson is leaving the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. On Friday, Shaker Heights, Ohio mayor David Weiss announced the appointment of Hudson as the city's next Chief of Police. I’m humbled and thankful to be selected to lead such a fine organization,” Hudson...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Attorney Don Klein shares latest update on Cari Allen case

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - In less than 24 hours after arriving back in Omaha from Texas, Aldrick Scott appeared in a courtroom for his bond hearing Friday afternoon. A Douglas County judge set Scott's bond at $10,000,000.00. Douglas County Attorney, Don Kleine says he is pleased with the court's decision-...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Union Omaha head coach announces resignation

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Union Omaha have announced the resignation of it's head coach Jay Mims, according to a press release from the club on Friday. Mims was announced the club's first head coach on May 7, 2019, and was incredibly successful in his three years with Omaha. Mims...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Health Department reports first pediatric flu death

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed a child has died because of the flu. It's the first pediatric death in the county. "This is a tragic loss of life," said Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse. "We urge all parents to vaccinate their children against influenza."
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

