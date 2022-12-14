ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cicero, NY

Student-Athlete of the Week: C-NS’s Jack Sherbourne

By Alex Sims
 4 days ago

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you think the sport of wrestling is tough, try doing it with a hearing disability.

“It’s not so bad as not being able to see but hearing definitely affects how you wrestle on the mat. When normal kids get to look at their coaches and hear their coach from the sideline, I have to physically look and take in what they’re telling me,” Jack Sherbourne says.

“He works extremely hard to make sure he’s in the right position and he’s always where he should be doing the right moves and doing the right technique,” says head coach David Wise.

Sherbourne has been wrestling on the C-NS varsity team for four years and has been a vital player to the program.

“My wins and losses as a coach are seeing people like Jack Sherbourne just gradually get better every year and studying the sport. That goes beyond the wins and losses to me,” Wise added.

“Freshman year if you re-watch some of those matches I wrestled scared but I’ve seen myself become more patient and aggressive this year. I see the target on my back from last year,” says Sherbourne.

