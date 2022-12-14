Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Security guard shot outside Macon restaurant earlier this week dies from injuries
MACON, Ga. — A security guard who was shot outside a Macon restaurant on Monday has died from his injuries, according to Coroner Leon Jones. 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls died just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning, just days after being shot outside the Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road on December 12.
Man who was shot at Full House Tavern dies
MACON — The man who was shot outside the Full House Tavern on Monday has died from his injuries. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was notified Saturday that the victim, 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls, died at the hospital from the wounds he received in the parking lot of the Full House Tavern at 3709 Bloomfield Road.
'I probably won't have a good rest of my life': Macon family mourns loss of 16-year-old homicide victim
MACON, Ga. — A Macon family is mourning yet another teenage tragedy. 16-year-old Nathaniel Elder died Wednesday night from gunshot wounds in the back. It happened on the 3800 block of Log Cabin Drive, in front of the Green Meadows apartments. 13WMAZ reporter Megan Western talked to his grandmother,...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County Sheriff's Office gave away holiday spirit
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Toys were given away Saturday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "Santa's Village at Outreach" had the Sheriff's Office reminding folks that they work with and for the community, giving away toys to hundreds of families. There were also special appearances for Santa, the Grinch, and more!
fox5atlanta.com
Now-fired Macon teacher accused of raping, molesting 14-year-old former student
MACON, Ga. - Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Children subdivision arrested a Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Thursday afternoon after reports that he was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. The 54-year-old educator was accused of having sex with a 14-year-old. Charles B. Jackson was...
Driver arrested after ramming patrol car in high-speed chase in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A driver has been arrested after ramming a patrol car in a high-speed chase before flipping his vehicle into a ditch, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The chase was initiated shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. Troopers were headed to Pio Nono Avenue in Macon...
WMAZ
City of Forsyth names Woodrow Blue Chief of Police
According to a news release from the City of Forsyth, Woodrow Blue has been named Chief of Police. His first day on the job will be Monday, December 19.
wgxa.tv
Macon woman shot and killed in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a Macon woman dead. According to a report, a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Christy Fisher, of Macon, called Warner Robins Police to tell them she'd been shot. The call came in just after midnight Wednesday night. When officers...
Accident involving a log truck blocking intersection in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — An accident involving a log truck is partially blocking a busy intersection in Monroe County. It happened at a traffic circle in Monroe County at the intersection of highway 87, also known as US 23, and state Highway 18. The sheriff's office says the east...
Bibb County teacher charged with statutory rape for inappropriate relationship with former student
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County teacher has been arrested for an inappropriate relationship with a former student. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Ballard-Hudson Middle School teacher Charles B. Jackson, 54, was arrested Thursday afternoon after deputies investigated the complaint against him. Jackson...
WMAZ
Former Bibb teacher appears in court, requests hearing on molestation charges
MACON, Ga. — A former Bibb County middle-school teacher appeared before a judge Friday and asked for a court hearing on the child-molestation charges against him. Charles Jackson was charged Thursday with two counts of statutory rape and one count of aggravated molestation. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says...
41nbc.com
14-year-old arrested in connection with Macon death investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 14-year-old is in custody in connection with the death investigation of 22-year-old Tylik Emmanuel Young. That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says investigators arrested the juvenile after identifying him as a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest. The juvenile turned himself in Tuesday night.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office providing Christmas cheer with ‘Santa Village at Outreach’ Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Santa is visiting Macon Saturday to make sure every child has a Christmas filled with excitement. The Bibb County Sherriff’s Office hopes the community will come out to enjoy its “Santa’s Village at Outreach.”. Corporal Tamika Nelson says the event will be...
wgxa.tv
Local millionaire and business owner give away $7,000 of gifts
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Saturday a local business owner and millionaire gave away $7,000 worth of toys to Middle Georgia for this holiday season. Dozens came out to take part with a video game truck and toys that the kids could pick out themselves. CEO and Founder of Girl Factor Courtney Waters says that she couldn't be more happy to give back to the community.
GBI: Church burglary suspect shot after attacking deputy with a hammer
State officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon, in which the suspect was shot after reportedly attacking a deputy with a hammer.
Scam Alert: No, the Houston County Sheriff’s office won’t call to make you pay a fine
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam targeting Houston County residents. The scammers are using the names of actual employees of local law enforcement agencies and telling residents they owe money for a fine or have an active warrant. No one from the Houston County...
'It's well worth it': Macon I-16/I-75 traffic shift to begin Sunday
MACON, Ga. — Maybe your Christmas wishes include an end to the work at Macon's I-75-I-16 interchange. Well, Santa says that's not happening this year or next, but the state is giving the gift of some new traffic lanes this weekend. For many, their drive is about to change...
41nbc.com
Firearm found in backpack at Northside High
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A firearm was found in a student’s backpack at Northside High school on Thursday. According to a callout sent by Principal Markeeta Clayton, an Anonymous Alert led to the search of a student’s backpack which contained a firearm at school. Clayton says that because of the anonymous alert system, the school was able to respond quickly, and that all students and staff are safe and weren’t in danger.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
14-year-old arrested, charged in 22-year-old's December 3 shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested 14-year-old boy in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tylik Young. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Young was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Third Avenue on December 3. Tuesday, investigators arrested the 14-year-old...
Comments / 1