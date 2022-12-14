ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How concerned should Chiefs be about their turnover issues?

By 610 Staff
 4 days ago

Turnovers haven't been kind to the Chiefs in 2022. Only five teams have turned the ball over more than Kansas City (19) so far, and their differential (-5) is one of the worst in football. It was an issue in their loss to the Bengals two weeks ago, and almost allowed the Broncos to come back from a 27-0 deficit in last week's win. So how concerning are the issues going forward? 610's Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney chatted with The Drive on Wednesday afternoon and gave his take.

RELATED: Chiefs Could Soon Have Toney, Hardman Back On Offense

"Turnover differential is a problem right now," he said. "Now, it's expanded with some of the special teams issues. Not to say that they didn't happen, or you take anything away – we had an article on Arrowhead Pride today that said essentially was saying is that the critical flaw of the Chiefs could indeed be what is the turnover differential ... this is well known, is what I would tell you. Not to say that it's going to be instantly fixed because it's known, but this is a point of emphasis right now for the defense, in the sense of, 'we need to be around the ball, we need to be aware of where the ball is.' These defensive backs, as they're gaining confidence in the defense, they're going to maybe have more confidence to turn their head around or have a better feel of certain quarterbacks and what they saw on film. And the idea that they're presenting, and this is more from Justin Reid, is that once [they] get one, these things will come in what is a lot of them. It's going to open the flood gates for interceptions and forced fumbles. They really feel like as soon as they get going here, it's going to be a full-fledged effort. Now, it remains to be seen. You can be aware of it all you want, we have to see it on the field."

You can listen to Sweeney's entire interview in the embedded player below:

