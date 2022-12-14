Read full article on original website
Pirates get OF Connor Joe from Rockies for prospect Nick Garcia
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.
Why Denzel Ward’s 3rd-quarter interception was the turning point of Browns win vs. Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first half of Saturday’s matchup in the cold and snow between the Browns and Ravens started off as a typical AFC North struggle. The two teams combined for three field goals and the Browns held a 6-3 lead at halftime. Baltimore got the ball...
Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow tops the list of sports hero baby names among Ohio parents
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Ohio parents say that Joe Burrow tops the list of sports stars they want to name their children after, according to a recent poll. The study was conducted by, BounsFinder, an online casino review portal. BonusFinder gathered votes from over 1,000 Ohio residents, who shared their thoughts on...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Deshaun Watson after beating Ravens: ‘It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After taking a knee three times to end the Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Deshaun Watson turned toward the Dawg Pound, let out two booming screams of joy and pumped his fists to the crowd. “It was a lot,” he said after the game....
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL VP of officiating explains ruling behind Pats-Raiders game-tying TD
Before Chandler Jones sealed the game on the final play, there was a game-tying touchdown that needed some explaining. Before the Patriots lost on one of the most stunning plays in franchise history, there was a game-tying touchdown that was reviewed scrupulously. Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders receiver Keelan...
WATCH: Bell, Stevenson and Mitchell Buffalo Postgame
West Virginia forwards Tre Mitchell and Jimmy Bell Jr. along with guard Erik Stevenson sat with the media following the Mountaineers' win
3 reasons why we want the Jacksonville Jaguars to make the NFL Playoffs
The atmosphere inside TIAA Bank Field for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday afternoon was electric.
Best FanDuel Ohio promo code unlocks $100 bonus, NBA League Pass offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The best FanDuel Ohio promo code offer for the weekend is a last-minute opportunity at an early bonus. New Ohio bettors...
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Ravens game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the rematch against the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns will play the role of spoilers, trying to knock the 9-4 Ravens off their perch atop the AFC North. Myles Garrett: ‘You fall...
Winners and losers from the Browns’ 13-3 win over the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday, but that’s just the scoreboard. Baby steps is the name of each game for Watson, and with only three games to go this season, it’s unlikely we’ll see a performance showing why he’s worth his $230 million contract. Still, his performance Saturday gave him his first home win in his FirstEnergy Stadium debut and a hope that he can fit in well Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-launch bonus is almost gone
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The clock is ticking on the pre-registration period, but there is still time to grab the top DraftKings Ohio promo code...
Ohio sports betting: claim $100s in sign up offers this week
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to launch in two weeks, which means time is running out for prospective players to lock-in...
Bet365 Ohio promo code: unlock $100 early sign-up bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new year with the latest Bet365 Ohio promo code offer. New players who sign up during the month...
The Browns’ 13-3 win over the Ravens: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday. But what do the numbers tell us?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Grade Deshaun Watson’s performance vs. the Ravens in Week 15 (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson enjoyed a 13-3 win during his home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium, where he looked more comfortable with his receivers since his NFL return. Watson completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 161 yards and a passer rating of 91.5. He added the game’s only touchdown, an 3-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter. Watson added a 17-yard scramble during the fourth quarter to help give him 22 rushing yards on six carries.
Browns turned Ravens: Rob Burnett, Matt Stover went from moving trucks to the Super Bowl, but Cleveland has stayed with them
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Matt Stover’s wife tried to warn him. Stover, the 19-year veteran kicker who spent five seasons in Cleveland, signed a five-year contract extension with the Browns in August of 1995. But before he did, his wife Debbie suggested he and his agent negotiate a “no-move” clause.
