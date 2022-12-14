ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Boston

NFL VP of officiating explains ruling behind Pats-Raiders game-tying TD

Before Chandler Jones sealed the game on the final play, there was a game-tying touchdown that needed some explaining. Before the Patriots lost on one of the most stunning plays in franchise history, there was a game-tying touchdown that was reviewed scrupulously. Late in the fourth quarter, Raiders receiver Keelan...
Cleveland.com

Winners and losers from the Browns’ 13-3 win over the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday, but that’s just the scoreboard. Baby steps is the name of each game for Watson, and with only three games to go this season, it’s unlikely we’ll see a performance showing why he’s worth his $230 million contract. Still, his performance Saturday gave him his first home win in his FirstEnergy Stadium debut and a hope that he can fit in well Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: $200 pre-launch bonus is almost gone

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The clock is ticking on the pre-registration period, but there is still time to grab the top DraftKings Ohio promo code...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio sports betting: claim $100s in sign up offers this week

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to launch in two weeks, which means time is running out for prospective players to lock-in...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Bet365 Ohio promo code: unlock $100 early sign-up bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Roll into the new year with the latest Bet365 Ohio promo code offer. New players who sign up during the month...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Grade Deshaun Watson’s performance vs. the Ravens in Week 15 (poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Deshaun Watson enjoyed a 13-3 win during his home debut at FirstEnergy Stadium, where he looked more comfortable with his receivers since his NFL return. Watson completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 161 yards and a passer rating of 91.5. He added the game’s only touchdown, an 3-yard pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones in the third quarter. Watson added a 17-yard scramble during the fourth quarter to help give him 22 rushing yards on six carries.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy