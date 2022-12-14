CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defeated the Ravens, 13-3, on Saturday, but that’s just the scoreboard. Baby steps is the name of each game for Watson, and with only three games to go this season, it’s unlikely we’ll see a performance showing why he’s worth his $230 million contract. Still, his performance Saturday gave him his first home win in his FirstEnergy Stadium debut and a hope that he can fit in well Kevin Stefanski’s offense.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO