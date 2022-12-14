Read full article on original website
Olympian and WNBA coach addresses graduates at 2022 winter commencement
5 Among The Best Steakhouses In Ohio During This Holiday Season
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Ohio Mother And Baby Daughter Abducted. Her Baby Was Returned The Next Day But Her Mom Is Still Missing
Buckeyes are a blend of chocolate and peanut butter for a holiday treat
Lincoln Kienholz National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star quarterback Lincoln Kieholz during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Lincoln Kienholz. School: T.F. Riggs...
Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
Ohio State football makes its first transfer portal addition of 2023, and he’s from the Pac-12
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On a weekend when Ohio State football was to host multiple offensive linemen transfer targets, the first portal addition came on special teams. Former Arizona State long snapper John Ferlmann announced Saturday he is joining the Buckeyes. The Phoenix native spent two seasons with the Red Devils, one as a redshirt.
Marvin Harrison Jr. unfazed by Biletnikoff snub as he takes Ohio State’s wide receiver room to uncharted territory
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Marvin Harrison Jr. was not among those who thought he could have the type of second-year breakout as an Ohio State football player that would result in national recognition. Part of that was because this was an offense that was supposed to be built around Jaxon Smith-Njigba...
Ohio State basketball vs. North Carolina preview: TV info, key players, starters, prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State men’s basketball face North Carolina as part of the CBS Sports Classic. The Buckeyes are 4-3 all-time in the showcase featuring them, the Tar Heels, Kentucky and UCLA, and is currently on a three-game winning streak. But they’ve yet to get a win against UNC, losing the first two meetings.
Ohio State football’s Mike Hall Jr. is healing, but can he unleash his early season form on Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mike Hall Jr.’s shoulders, the weapons the Ohio State football defensive tackle uses to displace offensive linemen and crush quarterbacks, ached throughout the season’s second half. Those shoulders explain why Hall played so much less in the second half of the season. He started...
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon fall to top-ranked St. Vincent-St. Mary, 67-61
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dad has some bragging rights. LeBron James’ alma mater beat his son’s team Saturday night at Nationwide Arena in the Scholastic Play By Play Classic, as St. Vincent-St. Mary pulled away from Sierra Canyon for a 67-61 victory.
Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee repeats at 55th annual Hudson Holiday Wrestling Tournament: Notebook
HUDSON, Ohio -- Buchtel’s Davian Greenlee was confident coming into Hudson this weekend. Last year’s champion at 215, his expectations were extremely high. Despite wrestling heavyweight he wouldn’t settle for anything less than another tournament championship. He had to wait until the very last match of the...
Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies in crash while transporting inmate
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A Wyandot County deputy who was transporting an inmate was killed Thursday when his van was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in central Ohio. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Deputy Daniel Kin died in the crash in Pickaway County, which is just south of Columbus. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, was pronounced dead after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
