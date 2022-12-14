COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.

