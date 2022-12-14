ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State football’s Bennett Christian loses black stripe

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Bennett Christian was one of the more vocal members of Ohio State’s 2022 recruiting class, and now he’s the latest to lose his black stripe. Christian came to Columbus as the nation’s No. 408 player and No. 20 tight end, committing to the Buckeyes during a time when the world was still deeply entrenched in a global pandemic. He used what was called a “self-guided visit” as a way to see the campus during the NCAA’s 15-month recruiting dead period before committing. Originally he was part of what should’ve been a two-tight-end class alongside Benji Gosnell, but Gosnell later flipped to Virginia Tech.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies in crash while transporting inmate

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A Wyandot County deputy who was transporting an inmate was killed Thursday when his van was involved in a crash with a pickup truck in central Ohio. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Deputy Daniel Kin died in the crash in Pickaway County, which is just south of Columbus. Kin, of Upper Sandusky, was pronounced dead after being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
