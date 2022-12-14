ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Eau Claire County supervisor proposes opening public ski trails during niche hunting seasons

By By Andrew Dowd Leader-Telegram staff
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9Qvx_0jirXiLW00

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County will consider revising a law that prohibits skiing on two of its public cross country trails during gun deer season.

County Board Supervisor Joe Knight has proposed relaxing the law during some of the lesser used deer hunting periods that follow the much more popular, traditional nine-day gun season.

Currently the law is broadly written to prohibit skiing at Tower Ridge Recreation Area and on the Evergreen Ski Trail, which is on county forestland near Coon Fork campground, during gun deer hunting season.

“It has been on the books for a while,” Knight said.

But since the law was written the state Department of Natural Resources has added niche hunting seasons that take place in December. During this month there are muzzleloader, antlerless-only and holiday hunts.

Knight says those result in ski trails staying closed during early winter — when snow can sometimes build up enough for good skiing conditions — even though far fewer hunters use those specialized hunting seasons.

“I didn’t think it had a good balance,” said Knight, who is both a skier and hunter.

At Monday evening’s meeting of the county’s Parks and Forest Committee, which Knight is chairman of, he proposed a resolution to lift the prohibition on skiing during the lesser-used niche hunting seasons, but keep it in place during the traditional gun season in November that includes Thanksgiving.

“The nine-day gun deer season is a special case because it is the busiest hunting time of the year,” Knight said.

The committee voted 5-0 to recommend Knight’s proposed change to the county’s law. Now it is likely to appear on next week’s County Board agenda for first reading, which would lead to it being scheduled for a decision in January.

Prior to suggesting the change, Knight did online research to see if there have been instances of skiers being accidentally shot by hunters and couldn’t find any such cases in North America.

Should the county’s policy be changed, Knight said there would be additional signs and education to let skiers using the trails know that hunting could be taking place in the vicinity.

“I think we need to do a better job of education — put something at the chalet or trailhead that hunting seasons are in progress,” he said.

Josh Pedersen, the county’s parks and forest director, said Tower Ridge and the county forest in general is popular for hunters during the traditional gun season, but far less during the following niche hunting seasons.

“It’s not a large amount of people, but it is a few,” he said of the turnout of hunters during December.

Pedersen isn’t sure how long the law has been on the county’s books — much longer than his 10 years working for the county at least, he said — so he did feel like it is worth updating the language since the state has created numerous deer seasons.

“There was some need for clarity based on how the county code now reads,” he said.

The existing law does include an exception that allows skiing in the evenings during gun deer season at Tower Ridge. With hunting hours ending around sundown and the trails there being lit after dark, skiing is allowed from 5 to 9 p.m.

The county law only prohibits cross country skiing during gun deer seasons at Tower Ridge and the Evergreen Ski Trail.

Ski trails inside of Coon Fork Park and Lowes Creek Park are not subject to the same restriction as hunting is not allowed in county parks.

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Festival Foods Brandy Slush Recipe

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Brandy slush is a must-have during the holiday season in Wisconsin!. In a large pot over medium heat, mix water and sugar. Let simmer for 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until sugar is dissolved and liquid is clear. Remove simple syrup from heat and let sit for 10 minutes.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

State is in crisis mode to prevent further fatal fire deaths

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department is reminding Wisconsin residents to practice fire safety in their homes. At this point in time, the Wisconsin fire service is in crisis mode to prevent any further fire deaths, according to a news release. The prompt follows fatal fires...
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Winter weather causing widespread power outages in rural Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WKBT) — Around 800 members are without power in Jackson County after winter weather caused widespread power outages, according to the Jackson Electric Cooperative. That is the total as of 5 p.m. Saturday. Outages have been reported since Thursday, and Jackson Electric posted on its Facebook page that heavy snow is also causing delays in power restoration....
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in Eau Claire duplex fire Friday night

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one was hurt in a structure fire in Eau Claire late Friday night. The Eau Claire Fire Department said they were called to a fire at a duplex on the 1000 block of Zephyr Hill Avenue at 10:13 p.m. Friday. According to a release,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Man Sentenced in Eau Claire County for OWI

One of three people charged with possession after being arrested in October of last year was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, just after 9pm on October 16th, officers stopped a vehicle and noticed that the three people in the vehicle were behaving suspiciously.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Neillsville woman accused of OWI 2nd offense with children in the vehicle

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Neillsville, Wis. woman is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence 2nd offense with minor children in the vehicle. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Dec. 16, 2022, around 9:52 p.m. the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a vehicle run-off at Markgraff Road and Highway 12.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
wwisradio.com

Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving

(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Central Wisconsin Counties

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations up to two inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 11 inches and ice accumulations around a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
MARSHFIELD, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Chippewa Falls Man Sentenced for Stealing Two Vehicles in Marathon County

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A man who stole an Aspirus transport van at gunpoint and lead police on a high-speed chase in the Wausau area was sentenced to prison time on Wednesday. Brand Biller pled guilty to four counts including taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Judge Michael Moran then sentenced him to 18 years in prison and 15 years of probation for the counts.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Missing 16-year-old James Mortensen last seen in Barronett on his snowmobile

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Law enforcement in western Wisconsin is asking for the public's help in finding James Mortensen, a 16-year-old who was last seen on Monday.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says he was last seen around 3 p.m. in the Barronett area. He was on his snowmobile and wearing a gray jacket, black pants, and black boots. The sheriff's office believes Mortensen is in the Cumberland area.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 715-537-3106.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Xcel Energy working to restore power to over 30,000 customers Thursday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy said about 24,000 customers remain without power as crews battle conditions that are leading to new outages. At 4:00 p.m. Xcel Energy gave an update in a media release. According to the 4:00 p.m. media release from Xcel Energy, more than 1,200 field crews, employees, contractors and support staff from eight states are working in the area as part of the effort to get the power back on.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested after vehicle theft, vehicle pursuit in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are arrested after a vehicle theft and a vehicle pursuit in Jackson County. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 8, 2022, around 9:45 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway of a home in the Town of Garfield. Upon further investigation, the vehicle was found to be stolen out of Minn. The two suspects that were with the vehicle fled into the woods before the deputy’s arrival. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a neighbor who reported two men were attempting to steal her vehicle. The suspects fled in her vehicle but were intercepted by a deputy. A high-speed vehicle pursuit ensued, which led into Trempealeau County. The vehicle came to a stop on its own in the City of Osseo and the two suspects were taken into custody.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Homicide trial for Eau Claire man underway this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man accused of reckless homicide began this week with jury selection. 28-year-old Austin Vang is charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the shooting death of 14-year-old Marwan Washington, who died July 21, 2021 after being shot in the neck.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KROC News

Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
WINONA, MN
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy