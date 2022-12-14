Eau Claire County supervisor proposes opening public ski trails during niche hunting seasons

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County will consider revising a law that prohibits skiing on two of its public cross country trails during gun deer season.

County Board Supervisor Joe Knight has proposed relaxing the law during some of the lesser used deer hunting periods that follow the much more popular, traditional nine-day gun season.

Currently the law is broadly written to prohibit skiing at Tower Ridge Recreation Area and on the Evergreen Ski Trail, which is on county forestland near Coon Fork campground, during gun deer hunting season.

“It has been on the books for a while,” Knight said.

But since the law was written the state Department of Natural Resources has added niche hunting seasons that take place in December. During this month there are muzzleloader, antlerless-only and holiday hunts.

Knight says those result in ski trails staying closed during early winter — when snow can sometimes build up enough for good skiing conditions — even though far fewer hunters use those specialized hunting seasons.

“I didn’t think it had a good balance,” said Knight, who is both a skier and hunter.

At Monday evening’s meeting of the county’s Parks and Forest Committee, which Knight is chairman of, he proposed a resolution to lift the prohibition on skiing during the lesser-used niche hunting seasons, but keep it in place during the traditional gun season in November that includes Thanksgiving.

“The nine-day gun deer season is a special case because it is the busiest hunting time of the year,” Knight said.

The committee voted 5-0 to recommend Knight’s proposed change to the county’s law. Now it is likely to appear on next week’s County Board agenda for first reading, which would lead to it being scheduled for a decision in January.

Prior to suggesting the change, Knight did online research to see if there have been instances of skiers being accidentally shot by hunters and couldn’t find any such cases in North America.

Should the county’s policy be changed, Knight said there would be additional signs and education to let skiers using the trails know that hunting could be taking place in the vicinity.

“I think we need to do a better job of education — put something at the chalet or trailhead that hunting seasons are in progress,” he said.

Josh Pedersen, the county’s parks and forest director, said Tower Ridge and the county forest in general is popular for hunters during the traditional gun season, but far less during the following niche hunting seasons.

“It’s not a large amount of people, but it is a few,” he said of the turnout of hunters during December.

Pedersen isn’t sure how long the law has been on the county’s books — much longer than his 10 years working for the county at least, he said — so he did feel like it is worth updating the language since the state has created numerous deer seasons.

“There was some need for clarity based on how the county code now reads,” he said.

The existing law does include an exception that allows skiing in the evenings during gun deer season at Tower Ridge. With hunting hours ending around sundown and the trails there being lit after dark, skiing is allowed from 5 to 9 p.m.

The county law only prohibits cross country skiing during gun deer seasons at Tower Ridge and the Evergreen Ski Trail.

Ski trails inside of Coon Fork Park and Lowes Creek Park are not subject to the same restriction as hunting is not allowed in county parks.