Smuggler's pulls out of speedway talks

PUNTA GORDA — After Smuggler’s Enterprises pulled out of a contract with the Charlotte County Airport Authority, the runner-up in the bidding process is negotiating for a motocross track at the speedway.

This week, Smuggler’s Entertainment said it’s not moving forward with a $14,922-per-month lease for land on the airport campus for a multi-use event center.

“Our event company is moving in a different direction. This change will not affect any of our restaurant operations or our currently scheduled events,” wrote Kelly J. Evans, vice president of Smuggler’s Enterprises Inc., in a email to The Daily Sun.

In November, the airport authority voted 3-2 — with Kathleen Coppola and Robert Hancik dissenting — to negotiate the proposed lease agreement with Smugglers Event Management, co-owned by Bruce Laishley.

The company pledged $500,000 in repairs to the land currently leased by 4-17 Southern Speedway.

Coppola said she preferred the presentation given by Jason Marra, owner of MotoBros in Fort Myers. She said it would be great outdoor entertainment for children and families.

The board then voted if the Smugglers negotiations fell through, MotoBros would receive the bid. That’s what happened this week.

Marra announced on social media he was excited to get the bid for the proposed BMX track. During his presentation to the airport authority, Marra explained he’d like to save the existing speedway and hire its employees.

Marra said the speedway property is ideal to retrofit for motocross racing. Showing the board a $5 million facility in Okeechobee that he saved from development, Marra said his plans for the speedway include adding motocross race tracks for children and family events.

The contract with the speedway’s current occupants, 4-17 Southern Speedway, is ending soon. The authority was told federal regulations prevent it from renting the property for less than fair-market value to non-aviation businesses, which the speedway owners could not afford.

Marra said he would work with the authority on any sound and zoning issues. He said he’d like to eventually ask for additional land for RV parking so families from out-of-town could come for the weekend.

Marra also said the speedway was an economic driver for Punta Gorda. He said he would become a part of the community and give back by supporting charities and hosting events.

As with Smuggler’s, airport staff has 90 days to create an agreement with Motobros. It will be brought back to the board for final approval next year.

The authority meets at 9 a.m. today at 28000 Airport Rd #1, in Punta Gorda.