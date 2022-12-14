ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Smuggler's pulls out of speedway talks

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r4JiL_0jirXeoc00

PUNTA GORDA — After Smuggler’s Enterprises pulled out of a contract with the Charlotte County Airport Authority, the runner-up in the bidding process is negotiating for a motocross track at the speedway.

This week, Smuggler’s Entertainment said it’s not moving forward with a $14,922-per-month lease for land on the airport campus for a multi-use event center.

“Our event company is moving in a different direction. This change will not affect any of our restaurant operations or our currently scheduled events,” wrote Kelly J. Evans, vice president of Smuggler’s Enterprises Inc., in a email to The Daily Sun.

In November, the airport authority voted 3-2 — with Kathleen Coppola and Robert Hancik dissenting — to negotiate the proposed lease agreement with Smugglers Event Management, co-owned by Bruce Laishley.

The company pledged $500,000 in repairs to the land currently leased by 4-17 Southern Speedway.

Coppola said she preferred the presentation given by Jason Marra, owner of MotoBros in Fort Myers. She said it would be great outdoor entertainment for children and families.

The board then voted if the Smugglers negotiations fell through, MotoBros would receive the bid. That’s what happened this week.

Marra announced on social media he was excited to get the bid for the proposed BMX track. During his presentation to the airport authority, Marra explained he’d like to save the existing speedway and hire its employees.

Marra said the speedway property is ideal to retrofit for motocross racing. Showing the board a $5 million facility in Okeechobee that he saved from development, Marra said his plans for the speedway include adding motocross race tracks for children and family events.

The contract with the speedway’s current occupants, 4-17 Southern Speedway, is ending soon. The authority was told federal regulations prevent it from renting the property for less than fair-market value to non-aviation businesses, which the speedway owners could not afford.

Marra said he would work with the authority on any sound and zoning issues. He said he’d like to eventually ask for additional land for RV parking so families from out-of-town could come for the weekend.

Marra also said the speedway was an economic driver for Punta Gorda. He said he would become a part of the community and give back by supporting charities and hosting events.

As with Smuggler’s, airport staff has 90 days to create an agreement with Motobros. It will be brought back to the board for final approval next year.

The authority meets at 9 a.m. today at 28000 Airport Rd #1, in Punta Gorda.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
NAPLES, FL
wqcs.org

FWC: Hurricane Ian Derelict Vessel Removal Efforts Continue

Florida - Saturday December 18, 2022: Almost 12 weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and partner agencies continue their efforts to remove vessels rendered derelict by the storm in Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Monroe counties. Imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Crash spills 1,300 gallons of cooking oil on Florida road, troopers say

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A vehicle crash that injured two people and spilled more than 1,000 gallons of cooking oil on a Southwest Florida street is under investigation. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 33-year-old driver was hauling cooking oil in a tanker-trailer when they lost control of the vehicle while traveling east on Buckingham Road in Lee County.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
NAPLES, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral-Fort Myers still most overvalued housing market in U.S.

While a U.S. housing correction has started, home prices are still rising in many areas, including Cape Coral-Fort Myers, according to the latest study from researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University. Cape Coral-Fort Myers is the nation’s most overvalued market, with buyers paying 67.48% percent more than they should, based on the market’s pricing history. Four other Florida markets — Palm Bay, Deltona, Lakeland and Tampa — are also in the top 10, along with Atlanta, Charlotte, Las Vegas, Ogden, Utah; and Boise, Idaho.
FORT MYERS, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown

Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Albino boa constrictor found and caught in Naples

A rare albino boa constrictor was lying in the bushes outside of a Naples home, so naturally, the people that found it called for help. The 9-and-a-half-foot boa was hard to miss and caused a lot of excitement. Taylor and Rhett Stanberry love wildlife, calling themselves venomous keepers and re-locators.
NAPLES, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy