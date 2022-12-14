Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
kunm.org
As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking
CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
KOAT 7
Lawsuit filed against physician-assisted death law
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Physician-assisted suicide is incompatible with a physician's role as healer and it's impossible to manage because it can lead to just terrible things,” said Kevin Theriot, the attorney to New Mexican doctor Mark Lacy. “Doctors can take care of six month terminal patients, make...
Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
coloradopolitics.com
Underground nuclear waste repository begins filling new disposal area | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — Workers at the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository have started using a newly mined disposal area at the underground facility in southern New Mexico. Officials at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant made the announcement late last month, saying the first containers of waste to be entombed...
Alfalfa cubes sold in New Mexico possibly linked to botulism
The FDA said no human illnesses have been reported.
losalamosreporter.com
Governor Announces Investment In High-Quality Tutoring For New Mexico Students At No Cost To Families
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Public Education Department on Thursday announced a new state investment for the targeted expansion of free high-quality tutoring for math, reading, and science for students across New Mexico. The tutoring program will focus on mathematics, language arts, and science for New Mexico students from...
pinonpost.com
MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
krwg.org
Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
newmexicopbs.org
Addressing NM’s Alcohol Problem
12.15.2022- In collaboration with New Mexico In Depth, Gene Grant hosts a roundtable discussion about the impacts of alcohol in our state. Journalist Ted Alcorn explains his findings in a 7-part series which focuses our death rate that currently leads the U.S., drunk driving, alcohol’s impact on violent crime, myths when it comes to who carries the burden of this problem, failings in our state’s public policy, and the overarching issue of addiction and how it’s treated.
KRQE News 13
UnitedHealthcare: Helping the needs of rural, urban communities in New Mexico
New Mexico has much to be proud of. It does, however, carry several challenges as well. Many New Mexicans face food and housing insecurity, mental health and substance abuse issues, as well as a lack of healthcare resources that are vital to wellness and longevity. This year, UnitedHealthcare awarded several...
pinonpost.com
MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
yellowscene.com
Navajo Nation Police Department is warning tribal citizens about treatment center recruiters
The Navajo Nation Police Department has received numerous missing persons reports that they have traced to addiction treatment centers in Arizona. Now they are warning tribal communities about recruiters. It all started one Monday morning when Navajo Nation Police Sgt. Roland Dash looked at the arrest log which was unusually...
rrobserver.com
Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas
Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers
rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
Tax rebates 2023: New Mexico looking to give residents $750 payment in new year
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) is reportedly encouraging New Mexico lawmakers to tap into the state's projected surplus to fund bolstered tax rebates to residents.
lascrucesbulletin.com
LC District judge observes National Adoption Day
New Mexico’s Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces officially observed National Adoption Day (NAD) 2022 with the adoptions of four children. District Judge Grace B. Duran, who handles adoptions, child abuse and neglect cases, the juvenile delinquency docket and domestic relations cases for the Third Judicial District, united three families in a formal ceremony Nov. 9, the district court said in a news release.
pinonpost.com
All the safest New Mexico college campuses
The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
Unemployment rate in New Mexico continues on downward trend
The national unemployment rate has not changed from 3.7%.
KRQE News 13
San Juan Regional Medical Center receives new telemedicine carts to help newborns
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center can now better care for newborns that require specialty care. According to a news release, the center has a new telehealth partnership with Presbyterian Hospital’s NICU team. New telemedicine carts were purchased thanks to a donation from the...
Comments / 2