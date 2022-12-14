ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

krwg.org

Anxiety disorders added as condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials in New Mexico have approved anxiety disorders as a qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana program. When approving the move, the New Mexico Medical Cannabis Advisory Board cited that up to 25 percent of New Mexico’s adult population could be experiencing the effects of such disorders. The ruling takes effect Jan. 1.
NEW MEXICO STATE
kunm.org

As New Mexico emphasizes at-home testing, PCR testing access is shrinking

CDC Community Transmission Map, used by health care workers, like Acting Secretary Dr. David Scrase at New Mexico Department of Health, to advise at-risk patients, is the CDC metric of risk, determined by transmission and test positivity rates. It was used by NMDOH and CDC to advise localities before February 25, 2022. This is for New Mexico from December 15, 2022, reflecting reported data from 12/6-12/14/22. The map is reflective of the previous week, not a projection.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Lawsuit filed against physician-assisted death law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — “Physician-assisted suicide is incompatible with a physician's role as healer and it's impossible to manage because it can lead to just terrible things,” said Kevin Theriot, the attorney to New Mexican doctor Mark Lacy. “Doctors can take care of six month terminal patients, make...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Human Services renames Medicaid in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has submitted a renewal application to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the state’s Medicaid program, which they are renaming “Turquoise Care.” Turquoise Care is a five-year renewal and will be effective from January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2028. A […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG’s Human Services Dept. wants budget hike to keep COVID-era policies

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) just released its budget request for the New Mexico Legislature, which the Department says it will use to continue to prop up expanded pandemic-era social programs. HSD wrote in a press release that it is “requesting a budget of $1.6 billion that will leverage an additional $8.4 billion in federal funds to assist 1,088,981 New Mexicans who will experience significant reductions in Medicaid and SNAP (food stamps) benefits when the COVID-19 Federal Public Health Emergency ends.”
krwg.org

Lawsuit seeks access to withdrawal medication for prisoners

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Civil rights advocates have filed a lawsuit against the New Mexico Corrections Department seeking to ensure access for prison inmates to medication that reduces opioid withdrawal symptoms or cravings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court by the ACLU and Disability Rights New Mexico on behalf of a 28-year-old woman who lost access to anti-withdrawal medication while incarcerated. The lawsuit contends that denying inmates access to anti-craving and withdrawal mediation constitutes cruel and unusual punishment and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act. Corrections Department officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Addressing NM’s Alcohol Problem

12.15.2022- In collaboration with New Mexico In Depth, Gene Grant hosts a roundtable discussion about the impacts of alcohol in our state. Journalist Ted Alcorn explains his findings in a 7-part series which focuses our death rate that currently leads the U.S., drunk driving, alcohol’s impact on violent crime, myths when it comes to who carries the burden of this problem, failings in our state’s public policy, and the overarching issue of addiction and how it’s treated.
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

MLG’s PED wants more funds despite ‘moonshot’ cash infusion fail

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) Secretary Kurt Steinhaus is requesting another increase in spending on the Department despite the state failing behind every single other state and the District of Columbia in education. The request for more cash comes directly after Lujan Grisham’s...
ALABAMA STATE
rrobserver.com

Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas

Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
PLACITAS, NM
R.A. Heim

A $500 payment from the state is coming to eligible taxpayers

rolling up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Is your wallet is a bit lighter right now as the holidays get closer? Here's some good news! The state of New Mexico wants to offer you some economic relief during this time through paying you an income tax rebate. Here are the details about this money that you will be getting (or it even might even already be there in your bank account).
lascrucesbulletin.com

LC District judge observes National Adoption Day

New Mexico’s Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces officially observed National Adoption Day (NAD) 2022 with the adoptions of four children. District Judge Grace B. Duran, who handles adoptions, child abuse and neglect cases, the juvenile delinquency docket and domestic relations cases for the Third Judicial District, united three families in a formal ceremony Nov. 9, the district court said in a news release.
LAS CRUCES, NM
pinonpost.com

All the safest New Mexico college campuses

The college and university ranking and review site, Niche.com, ranked New Mexico’s college campuses in terms of safety. The safest college campus, according to Niche, is Northern New Mexico College in Española. The four-year degree offering school earned a “B+” safety ranking. The top-ranking university campus...
PORTALES, NM

