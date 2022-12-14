Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded.

“The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on Dec. 3. DA Mulroy has consulted with NAACP Memphis Branch President Van Turner regarding the organization’s released statement calling for an upgrade in Mr. Caldwell’s charges.

DA Mulroy understands the concern of Mr. Coleman’s family, friends, and the community and is looking into the matter to determine if the emerging facts of the case align with Mr. Caldwell’s current charge and bond status.

As this is an ongoing investigation, this is the only information we can provide at this time.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friends and family of a 62-year-old who was hit in the head with a golf club say the person responsible needs to be held accountable.

According to police, 62-year-old Marc Coleman was sent to the hospital after what was supposed to be a fun day at the Links at Whitehaven earlier this month.

According to police, Coleman was playing golf when his ball landed near another hole. As Coleman went to get it, another man, identified as Wesley Caldwell, picked it up and threw it in a different direction.

A police report said Caldwell at one point became enraged and before Coleman could say anything he was struck in the head with a golf club.

Coleman was taken to the hospital and had emergency surgery for bleeding on the brain. At one point, he was put on a ventilator after the incident.

“From all accounts, golfing is a leisurely game. It’s a non-contact, friendly sport, so you wouldn’t think something like this would occur on the golf course,” said Van Turner, President of the Memphis NAACP. “You know, I was just shocked and, you know, disappointed.”

On Tuesday, his accused attacker appeared before a judge. The 22-year-old is out of jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

“$5,000 is pretty low for an aggravated assault,” Turner said.

Turner cited Caldwell’s listed criminal history in DeSoto County.

In 2018, he was charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit a crime, and retaliation against a public servant or witness. In 2021, he was arrested for DUI and reckless driving, and this year was again arrested for DUI and other driving-related charges.

In this recent case, Caldwell is facing an aggravated assault charge. However, Turner said Coleman’s family is asking for the charges to be upgraded to attempted murder.

Van Turner, who is also a friend of Coleman’s, said Caldwell needs to be held accountable.

“Obviously there is a man in the hospital that may never be the same again. I mean even if he is off the ventilator, fractured skull, brain bleeding, you know there could be issues for his entire life,” he said.

We briefly spoke to Caldwell’s father in court. He told us there is more to the story and that his son would have his day in court.

