iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
SANTA PAULA, CA
Page Six

Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are working on a book about fatherhood

Kevin Federline and Jamie Spears are getting to work, bitch. Britney Spears’ ex-husband is “writing a book on his experience of fatherhood” — and the pop star’s estranged dad has “agreed to help,” journalist Daphne Barak revealed. Barak has interviewed both Federline, 44, and Jamie, 70, in recent months, and she shared with the Mail on Sunday that the two men “are now speaking to each other once again” following a rough patch in their relationship. In September 2019, Federline obtained a restraining order against Jamie after the Spears family patriarch allegedly abused his grandson Sean Preston, whom the former backup dancer shares...
WNCT

Best new TV shows of 2022 to watch in the new year

STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Some say we’re living in a golden age of television, and 2022 gave us nothing less than a stunning collection of new shows to binge-watch. Whether it’s visiting a dystopian society in “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,” uncovering a corporate conspiracy in “Severance,” or looking at life in a high-adrenaline sandwich shop kitchen in “The […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTVZ

Billie Eilish duets ‘My Hero’ with Dave Grohl in honor of Taylor Hawkins

Billie Eilish brought out Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl for a touching tribute to Taylor Hawkins at her Los Angeles show on Thursday night. Eilish was performing at Kia Forum arena when she invited Grohl on stage. Grohl recalled the 2022 Grammys, where Eilish performed on stage in a Hawkins shirt, just weeks after the long-time Foo Fighters drummer died unexpectedly at age 50.
LOS ANGELES, CA

