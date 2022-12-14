ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Bomb threat at Tufts University Wednesday

By Julia Cunningham
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) Tufts University is giving the all clear after a bomb threat earlier on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday evening, Tufts University received a bomb threat on their Medford/Somerville campus. An immediate evacuation order was put out including Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, and the Campus Center. Other areas of the campus, including the Aidekman Arts Center and the Joyce Cummings Center were ordered to take shelter.

About an hour after the evacuation order was given, Tufts University took to their social media to announce all buildings had been checked and no bomb was located. Students and staff were cleared to resume normal activity but the bomb threat is being investigated.

