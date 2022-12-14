ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting in Dearborn police station

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 33-year-old male suspect is dead after a shooting occurred inside the Dearborn police station on Sunday. According to Dearborn Police Department, an individual entered the front entrance of the Dearborn police station at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say, shortly after entering the lobby...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say

DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials. Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect

DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect. According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side. The suspect is an older man with...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. Update: Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter construction to close roads in downtown Ann Arbor this week

ANN ARBOR – A handful of roads in downtown Tree Town are closing this week to make way for different construction projects. Drivers will have detours and access to local businesses will be maintained for all of the areas affected. Pedestrians will also have access to walkways but may be detoured.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Watch: Jeep on car hauler strikes overpass in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – A Jeep being transported by a car hauler struck the Stone School Road overpass while traveling on eastbound I-94 around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said that the top of the Jeep was ripped off. Photos and video of the incident show the debris on eastbound I-94. The right lane of the highway was temporarily closed, according to MDOT.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy