Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting in Dearborn police station
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 33-year-old male suspect is dead after a shooting occurred inside the Dearborn police station on Sunday. According to Dearborn Police Department, an individual entered the front entrance of the Dearborn police station at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials say, shortly after entering the lobby...
Alligator family discovered during east side Detroit home eviction, police say
DETROIT – Alligators were found inside a Detroit home on Friday afternoon, according to police officials. Detroit police officers were sent to the east side of Detroit to assist Bailiffs from 36th District Court in dealing with a furious tenant being evicted from their home located on Yorkshire Boulevard. Officials say that when police arrived at the tenant’s home, they fled and jumped into an unknown vehicle.
Detroit police need help identifying attempted robbery suspect
DETROIT – Police are seeking information and need help identifying a Detroit attempted robbery suspect. According to Detroit police, the attempted robbery occurred on Dec. 14 around 7:55 p.m. on Puritan Avenue and Schaefer Highway, which is on Detroit’s west side. The suspect is an older man with...
17-year-old student struck by hit-and-run driver in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dearborn Police Department is desperately trying to identify the driver who hit a high school student and took off. Update: Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end. When she was hit, the 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was walking...
Dearborn police identify, arrest driver involved in hit-and-run on city’s south end
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police have identified and arrested the driver involved in a hit-and-run that took place on Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. A 17-year-old Dearborn High School student was struck as she crossed Canterbury Street after getting off the school bus in Dearborn...
Morning 4: Police searching for suspect who stole a Snoop Dogg bobblehead from Detroit liquor store -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit police searching for suspect who stole a liquor store promo Snoop Dogg bobblehead. A three-foot-tall Snoop Dogg bobblehead, originally a promotion for Corona Beer,...
Police searching for driver who hit teen crossing road in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver that hit a teenager crossing Canterbury Street near Whittington Street in Dearborn on Thursday. According to the Dearborn Police Department, a teenager was struck while crossing the street on Thursday night at approximately 5 p.m. Officials say investigators were able...
Pregnancy center in Eastpointe, board member’s home targeted by vandals overnight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Pregnancy Aid, a pregnancy center in Eastpointe, and a Pregnancy Aid board member’s home were vandalized early Saturday morning. Spray-painted messages showed up on the side of the Pregnancy Aid building on 8 Mile Road in Eastpointe overnight on Saturday. Not only was the clinic...
Man fleeing police runs stop sign, causes crash that kills himself, innocent driver in Monroe County
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man driving a truck erratically in the front lawns of Bedford Township residents fled from police Thursday, went through a stop sign, and caused a crash that left him and an innocent driver dead, according to police. Michigan State Police troopers were called at...
Winter construction to close roads in downtown Ann Arbor this week
ANN ARBOR – A handful of roads in downtown Tree Town are closing this week to make way for different construction projects. Drivers will have detours and access to local businesses will be maintained for all of the areas affected. Pedestrians will also have access to walkways but may be detoured.
1 person hospitalized after shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – One person is hospitalized after a shooting on Detroit’s east side. The shooting occurred Friday (Dec. 16) at 8:24 p.m. in the 11700 block of Grayton Street in Detroit. A gas line was hit in the area of the shooting, but DTE Energy was able to...
Family searching for answers after father was shot at work on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A family is searching for the person who shot their beloved father and grandfather because they say he has taken a turn for the worse. Tony Lee was working at the Sweet Soul Bistro on Detroit’s west side when he jumped in to break up a fight and got shot.
Police: Domestic violence suspect fleeing traffic stop runs stop sign, causes deadly Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Two people were killed Thursday when a police chase ended with a violent crash in Monroe County. Police told Local 4 that the crash started as a traffic stop when the man behind the wheel was a suspect in a domestic violence complaint. Michigan State...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – One person is dead, while another is injured after a shooting on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Dec. 15) in the 15800 block of Vaughan Street in Detroit. The circumstances are unknown at this time. This is a breaking news story, and updates will...
30-year-old man found dead after early morning shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 30-year-old man was found dead after an early morning shooting in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 2:35 a.m. Friday (Dec. 16) in the 19400 block of Conant Street. Detroit police officers were called to the scene on reports of a possible shooting. They said...
Watch: Jeep on car hauler strikes overpass in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – A Jeep being transported by a car hauler struck the Stone School Road overpass while traveling on eastbound I-94 around 6 p.m. on Thursday. Ann Arbor Fire Department officials said that the top of the Jeep was ripped off. Photos and video of the incident show the debris on eastbound I-94. The right lane of the highway was temporarily closed, according to MDOT.
Significant portion of Mound Road completely open in Sterling Heights, relieving commuter headaches
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Barriers have been tucked away for winter on the stretch of Mound Road between 15 Mile Road and M-59, relieving a lot of commuter’s headaches. Over the last year, major construction has created a lot of issues for commuters, but on Friday, drivers traveled with ease.
City of Detroit celebrating 3,000 demolitions under improvement proposal
DETROIT – Nearly two years ago, Detroit began demolishing homes that were causing problems for neighbors. On Friday (Dec. 16), it tore down its 3,000th home as part of the improvement project, but there’s a long way to go, with a goal of 8,000 demolitions still to come.
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – All lanes have reopened. A car crash has caused the closure of the westbound lanes of I-94 after Outer Drive in Wayne County. Michigan State Police are investigating. MDOT shared information regarding the closure on Twitter at 6:55 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). View: Local...
Ann Arbor named one of the most arts-vibrant cities in the United States
ANN ARBOR – Tree Town has been named one of the top 10 most arts-vibrant medium-sized cities on SMU DataArts’ 2022 Arts Vibrancy Index Report. This is the city’s first time on the annual report, which hasn’t been published since 2020. Ann Arbor is known for...
