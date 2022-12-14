ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 churches across NYC offering free health services and testing

By Monica Morales
PIX11
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. With the high cost of health care, they hope to help save lives. The program is called the Choose Healthy Life Blueprint for Wellness initiative.

The Rev. Brian Scott said his church is usually a place of worship and spiritual help, but now it’s a place of health and wellness. The basement of the Union Baptist Church in Harlem has been converted into a mobile clinic. Having no medical insurance is not a problem. All health services are free of charge.

Bernetta Davis, 76, from Harlem, is a breast cancer survivor and went to the clinic for a free check up. From cholesterol testing to blood pressure screening, several Black churches across New York City are offering comprehensive health testing. The partnership is with United Way of New York City and Quest Diagnostics.

At each church, there’s a health navigator or community liaison who helps.

WHEN/WHERE
•       Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1912 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard
•       Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Temple of Joy, 640 Morris Park Avenue, the Bronx (Participating church, Amen Ministries)
•       Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Union Baptist Church of Harlem, 240 West 145th Street
•       Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Mobile Unit, 1322 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn (Participating church, Brown Memorial Baptist Church)
•       Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
St. Marks AME, 95-18 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights, Queens
•       Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 198 Chadwick Avenue, Newark, New Jersey

CBS New York

Nurses at 12 NYC hospitals begin voting on possible strike

NEW YORK -- Nurses at 12 of New York City's major hospitals have begun voting on a possible strike.They're fighting for better wages, quality health benefits and mores staff -- all things that would help with the nurse staffing crisis.CBS2's Jennifer Bisram talked with a longtime nurse who says it's a last resort, but one that thousands of nurses are prepared for."To us, when we were once called heroes during COVID-19, now what are we? We are the same nurses that got our patients well, that got everyone through that pandemic to this point, and we're asking to be taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Born in Brooklyn Pt. 2: A Conversation with OB/GYN Dr. Wendy Wilcox

For roughly the last two decades, New York City has been experiencing a maternal health crisis. While rates of maternal mortality and morbidity — health conditions related to pregnancy — have declined, the numbers continue to show alarming racial disparities. Black women in NYC are eight times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes and nearly three times more likely to experience severe maternal morbidity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise. More than 20 thousand free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Rikers visitors wait in line for hours without seeing jailed loved ones; NYC Correction officials ‘make it as difficult as possible’

Every week since August, Donna Hendricks has requested an appointment to visit her fiancée at Rikers Island, where he awaits trial on a gun charge — and in all but one of those 20 weeks, she says, nobody in the Correction Department even replied. So again on Wednesday, she got in line, broke out her lawn chair, and waited. “It’s hard. Sometimes you don’t even want to come. But you gotta do it ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Brooklyn hotel converted into supportive housing

Challenging times call for creative solutions. To wit: a 30-story former Jehovah’s Witness hotel in Brooklyn has been converted to one of the nation’s largest supportive housing developments, according to the New York Times. The building at 90 Sands Street in Dumbo — which has 490 units, along...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Adams reimagines Fifth Avenue to be pedestrian-forward

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The Fifth Avenue of the future from Bryant Park to Central could look different under a reimagining from Mayor Eric Adams. He shared a vision Sunday to make the stretch of Fifth Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street as a “safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard that also prioritizes cyclists, mass transit, and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn firefighter honored at bunting ceremony

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People gathered somberly in Brooklyn on Sunday to honor an FDNY hero who suffered a fatal fall. William Moon, a 21-year veteran of the FDNY tragically fell at least 20 feet Monday while preparing for a fire drill at his Brownsville firehouse on Sterling Place. After it became clear Moon would […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The phrase tridemic is becoming an everyday part of our language as cases of COVID, RSV and the flu continue to rise at the same time. It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC to offer child care assistance to low-income, undocumented families

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams’ administration on Wednesday unveiled the “Promise NYC” plan, a first-of-its-kind program that will provide child care assistance to low-income families with children whose immigration status makes them ineligible for federally funded subsidized child care.   The program establishes partnerships with community-based organizations that have deep ties to immigrant communities […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Winning Take 5 lottery tickets sold in the Bronx, Queens

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winners!  Take 5 lottery players in the Bronx and in Queens took home three winning Take 5 tickets, collectively worth more than $75,000. Two of the winning tickets were sold in the Bronx.  A ticket worth a whopping $35,896.50 was bought at Crotona Lotto Plus Inc., located at 1936 Crotona Avenue, for […]
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims

A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
YONKERS, NY
PIX11

Kurtis Blow headlines 25th annual Kwanzaa Family Festival

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — The holidays are here, and this time of year is about keeping traditions alive. That’s exactly what’s happening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark for the annual Kwanzaa celebration. The three-day celebration returned to in-person after a pandemic hiatus. The sound of African drums welcomed the crowds to […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

PIX11

