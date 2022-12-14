20 churches across NYC offering free health services and testing

NEW YORK (PIX11) — United Way of New York City is partnering with Black churches to host free health screenings. With the high cost of health care, they hope to help save lives. The program is called the Choose Healthy Life Blueprint for Wellness initiative.

The Rev. Brian Scott said his church is usually a place of worship and spiritual help, but now it’s a place of health and wellness. The basement of the Union Baptist Church in Harlem has been converted into a mobile clinic. Having no medical insurance is not a problem. All health services are free of charge.

Bernetta Davis, 76, from Harlem, is a breast cancer survivor and went to the clinic for a free check up. From cholesterol testing to blood pressure screening, several Black churches across New York City are offering comprehensive health testing. The partnership is with United Way of New York City and Quest Diagnostics.

At each church, there’s a health navigator or community liaison who helps.

WHEN/WHERE

• Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

First Corinthian Baptist Church, 1912 Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard

• Saturday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Temple of Joy, 640 Morris Park Avenue, the Bronx (Participating church, Amen Ministries)

• Wednesday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Union Baptist Church of Harlem, 240 West 145th Street

• Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mobile Unit, 1322 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn (Participating church, Brown Memorial Baptist Church)

• Saturday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

St. Marks AME, 95-18 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights, Queens

• Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 198 Chadwick Avenue, Newark, New Jersey

