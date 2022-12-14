ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Milwaukee shooting near 95th and Brown Deer; woman dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer that killed a Milwaukee woman on Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her...
Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
Milwaukee 13-year-old girl shot near 65th and Villard

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18 near 65th and Villard. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged

RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
Milwaukee County Jail death, woman found 'in distress'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The 20-year-old from Milwaukee had been in custody since February on strangulation and battery charges. The sheriff's office said her death was an "apparent suicide." The woman was...
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
Darien shed fire, multiple agencies respond

DARIEN, Wis. - Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in Darien that spread to an adjoining property Saturday, Dec. 17. Darien Fire/EMS said crews responded to the blaze on Oak Ridge Drive near Wildwood Park around 6:45 p.m. The shed fire was quickly extinguished, but it was deemed a...
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
WAUKESHA, WI

