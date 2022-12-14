Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 95th and Brown Deer; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer that killed a Milwaukee woman on Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her...
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine County brick attack, suspect dead after injuring self: sheriff
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office said three people were hospitalized – including a suspect with a "lengthy and violent criminal history" who later died – after a series of events Friday, Dec. 16. Deputies were first called to an incident on Britton Road...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 13-year-old girl shot near 65th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee 13-year-old girl was shot Sunday afternoon, Dec. 18 near 65th and Villard. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Police said the girl was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash on I-94
CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in a crash early Sunday near Concord. Officials said the deputy was parked along I-94, eastbound, near County Road F at around 5 a.m. The deputy was providing security while a tow truck operator pulled a semi-truck out of the median. Officials said an eastbound vehicle struck the deputy’s squad...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
Father of Illinois parade shooting suspect charged as accessory
The father of the suspect accused of shooting and killing seven people and injuring dozens of others at an Illinois Fourth of July parade is now charged in connection with the case, authorities said.
Guilty verdict for suspect in deadly Loaded Slate bar shooting
The man accused of shooting another man 14 times at the Loaded Slate bar in Milwaukee last April has been found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting, 16-year-old now charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 16-year-old boy has now been charged as an adult in connection to a June 2 shooting at Racine's Graceland Cemetery. Prosecutors have now charged Luis Granados III of being involved. Lamarion Blair, 20, was also previously charged with 49 counts in connection to the shooting. Prosecutors...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Jail death, woman found 'in distress'
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a woman died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Friday morning, Dec. 16. The 20-year-old from Milwaukee had been in custody since February on strangulation and battery charges. The sheriff's office said her death was an "apparent suicide." The woman was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha fire investigated as arson; father, son dead
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say an apartment building fire that left two dead early Sunday morning, Oct. 30, was intentionally set. It has been a month and a half after the tragedy, and new clues only bring even more questions to the death of a father and his 1-year-old son.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darien shed fire, multiple agencies respond
DARIEN, Wis. - Multiple agencies responded to a shed fire in Darien that spread to an adjoining property Saturday, Dec. 17. Darien Fire/EMS said crews responded to the blaze on Oak Ridge Drive near Wildwood Park around 6:45 p.m. The shed fire was quickly extinguished, but it was deemed a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
WISN
Well-being check turned deadly; mother of two shot at officers
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Wednesday afternoon at a Waukesha home near Oakdale and Wisteria, a well-being check quickly turned deadly. Waukesha Police say the landlord called the police reporting his neighbor was acting erratic. "The officers were checking the house with the landlord. As the officers went down into the...
Comments / 1