Polk County Schools Director James Jones was "left in the dark completely" this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […]

POLK COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO