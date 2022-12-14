Read full article on original website
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millions
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi Arabia
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car Technology
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to Owner
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the US
New Cajun Steamer to open in Hendersonville
Initially founded by cofounder Jeff Thompson, Cajun Steamer started as a food stand selling crawfish from the back of a trailer in the 1900s in Louisiana.
Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit
Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
dicksonpost.com
Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations
In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
tn.gov
Murfreesboro Guardsman Graduates from U.S. Army Ranger School
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Staff Sgt. William Lukens, a student at Middle Tennessee State University and squad leader in the Tennessee National Guard, graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga, Dec. 9. As one of the toughest military training courses in the U.S. Armed Forces, Ranger School...
‘Seriously, die’: Vanderbilt hospital chief accused of sending wife threatening messages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A top administrator at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is accused of sending threatening messages to his wife after a holiday party on Sunday, authorities said. Robert Scott Frankenfield, 48, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, according to Nashville government online booking records....
wcluradio.com
Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation
GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
murfreesboro.com
Matt Jarratt Named New I.T. Director for City of Murfreesboro
City Manager Craig Tindall has named Matt Jarratt as the new Information Technology director for the City of Murfreesboro. City managers introduced Jarratt, who has worked in the City’s I.T. Department since 2008, as the new director Dec. 6, 2022. “Matt Jarratt has demonstrated both the technological skills and...
WSMV
American Airlines pilot makes emergency landing at BNA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An American Airlines flight headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Knoxville made an emergency landing at Nashville International Airport Friday morning. An airline spokesperson said American Airlines flight 9785 diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. The spokesperson said the flight landed...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Happy’s Sports Lounge
Congratulations to Happy’s Sports Lounge for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, December 15th at 4pm. Happy’s Sports Lounge is located at 302 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (at the corner of Walnut and Main) and can be contacted at 615-956-6541.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 13, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 13, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Nashville’s Top 10 Most Wanted. 1. Joe De...
Missing Hendersonville teenager found
Hendersonville police say Allanah Lawrence has been found.
wchstv.com
'Double-dippers': Tennessee city employees get pay, pension on taxpayer dime, group says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — On this week's "Waste of the Week," city employees in Nashville, Tennessee, are getting both pay and pension — all on the taxpayer dime. Adam Andrzejewski, the founder of OpenTheBooks.com, joined The National Desk Friday to reveal what his organization has uncovered. The local...
