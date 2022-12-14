ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit

Polk County Schools Director James Jones was “left in the dark completely” this week when the school district in southeast Tennessee lost $36,000 in federal funds without an explanation from the state. It appears to be part of a roughly 5% reduction statewide in money that goes toward low-income students, though some districts are reporting […] The post Tennessee school districts lose Title I money amid shifts stemming from federal audit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLK COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
MURFREESBORO, TN
dicksonpost.com

Clement shined as governor, but never realized Senate aspirations

In January 1959 Frank Clement exited the governor’s mansion in Nashville. The Dickson native had served as Tennessee’s governor for two terms over six years. Fellow Democrat and Clement’s former campaign manager Buford Ellington succeeded Clement as the next governor. It was unclear what Frank would do...
NASHVILLE, TN
tn.gov

Murfreesboro Guardsman Graduates from U.S. Army Ranger School

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Staff Sgt. William Lukens, a student at Middle Tennessee State University and squad leader in the Tennessee National Guard, graduated from U.S. Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, Ga, Dec. 9. As one of the toughest military training courses in the U.S. Armed Forces, Ranger School...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wcluradio.com

Tennessee man captured in Glasgow after investigation

GLASGOW — A Tennessee man has been arrested in Glasgow on several charges relating to a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins. Detectives with Glasgow Police started investigating Isaac D. Adkisson, 19, alongside the Christian County Sheriff’s Department. He used to live in Dickson, Tenn., and was allegedly involved in multiple crimes near Christian County, police said.
GLASGOW, KY
murfreesboro.com

Matt Jarratt Named New I.T. Director for City of Murfreesboro

City Manager Craig Tindall has named Matt Jarratt as the new Information Technology director for the City of Murfreesboro. City managers introduced Jarratt, who has worked in the City’s I.T. Department since 2008, as the new director Dec. 6, 2022. “Matt Jarratt has demonstrated both the technological skills and...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

American Airlines pilot makes emergency landing at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An American Airlines flight headed to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport from Knoxville made an emergency landing at Nashville International Airport Friday morning. An airline spokesperson said American Airlines flight 9785 diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. The spokesperson said the flight landed...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Happy’s Sports Lounge

Congratulations to Happy’s Sports Lounge for their ribbon cutting celebration on Thursday, December 15th at 4pm. Happy’s Sports Lounge is located at 302 W Main St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (at the corner of Walnut and Main) and can be contacted at 615-956-6541.
MURFREESBORO, TN

