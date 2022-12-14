YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol commander was found dead over the weekend in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents are investigating the death of Julie Vernann Harding. Officer Ricardo Ortiz, with the California Highway Patrol, told ABC10 that Harding was a commander for the CHP's Yuba Sutter area. She was with the CHP since 1999 and was a commander with the Yuba Sutter area since 2018.

CELINA, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO