Man accused of killing Yuba-Sutter CHP commander's ex-husband charged with murder
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the death investigation of a CHP commander’s ex-husband has been indicted. Thomas O’Donnell is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 26, 2023, in Cumberland County, Kentucky. He was formally charged with murder by a...
Investigation into death of CHP commander's husband underway
YUBA CITY, Calif. — As the investigation into the deaths of Julie and Michael Harding continues, many questions still remain. Police said Michael Harding, of Celina, Tennessee, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Sept. 26 at a home in Burkesville, Kentucky. Then, Thomas O'Donnell, a 60-year-old from Napa,...
CHP commander Julie Harding arrested for trespassing before death
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee on Dec. 10 is under investigation. While the investigation unfolds, ABC10 will update details as they become available. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents are investigating the death of Julie Vernann Harding.
CHP Yuba-Sutter commander found dead in Tennessee | Updates
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol commander was found dead over the weekend in Tennessee. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) confirmed their agents are investigating the death of Julie Vernann Harding. Officer Ricardo Ortiz, with the California Highway Patrol, told ABC10 that Harding was a commander for the CHP's Yuba Sutter area. She was with the CHP since 1999 and was a commander with the Yuba Sutter area since 2018.
