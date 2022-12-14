ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

LOOK: Holiday artwork shown off by EVSC students

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — North and Central High School students got imaginative as they sculpted, painted and created holiday themed art for their classes.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation proudly shared what their students were capable of in a social media post.

    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)
    (Courtesy: EVSC)

“The EVSC is certainly full of incredibly talented fine arts students,” part of the post says. “We are looking forward to posting our annual Happy Holidays video tomorrow to showcase even more talent!”

The school also gave a big shoutout to Mrs. Bretz’s and Mrs. Werner-Purkey’s art classes for helping them get into the holiday spirit.

