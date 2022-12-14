ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young sisters helping NJ homeless and setting example for us all

They're back at it. Ruhie and Reya. Two amazing young women from Jersey City we better all be paying attention to because they're probably going to change the world one day. Ruhie Mehendale, 14, and Reya Mehendale, 10, have been helping people for a long time. Last year I wrote about how they contacted Jersey City Mayor Fulop's office during the pandemic and organized a way to get 92,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those who needed it in their city.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds

NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station

SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Rutgers freshman fractures skull in illegal hazing incident, lawsuit says

New Jersey law bans hazing of college students and imposes harsh penalties on those who engage in the practice. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making hazing a criminal act earlier this year. The law is named after Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in 2017 after pledging a Penn State Fraternity. He fell down the stairs after being forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say

CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
CLIFTON, NJ
2nd attack in 5 years by same pit bull in Teaneck, NJ, police say

TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police. Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.
TEANECK, NJ
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike

A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
