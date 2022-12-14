Read full article on original website
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartmentAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Five Great Steakhouses In New YorkWrld_FaymuzNew York City, NY
Students, adult bring 3 guns to chaotic NJ school fight, cops say
PATERSON — Four people including three juveniles and an 18-year-old man have been arrested following a violent fight at a local school that nearly escalated into a full-blown firefight, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes. Paterson cops at John F. Kennedy High School reported seizing three loaded handguns...
Young sisters helping NJ homeless and setting example for us all
They're back at it. Ruhie and Reya. Two amazing young women from Jersey City we better all be paying attention to because they're probably going to change the world one day. Ruhie Mehendale, 14, and Reya Mehendale, 10, have been helping people for a long time. Last year I wrote about how they contacted Jersey City Mayor Fulop's office during the pandemic and organized a way to get 92,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those who needed it in their city.
NJ crime: Rutgers mugger selling ‘candy’ forces victim to transfer funds
NEW BRUNSWICK — A thief used intimidation to get funds and other items of value in what could be called a digital stick-up on the Rutgers University campus Tuesday night. The victim who is affiliated with Rutgers University was stopped at the intersection of College and Hamilton avenues around 7:30 p.m. by a man who asked if he wanted to buy some candy, according to Rutgers University police.
Paterson, NJ ranks high as a best city in America for cookie lovers
Face it: we are bombarded with the smell of an oven-baked cookie probably on an average of once a week. Lawn Love went on a cookie mission to find cities across America that had easy access to fresh cookies, other than a few steps from your oven. It doesn’t matter...
Trenton, NJ man found guilty in August 2020 double homicide
TRENTON — A city resident was convicted this week for a double homicide on Centre Street in August 2020. Trezion Thompson, 22, was convicted on all counts of the indictment, including two counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun.
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train near Spring Lake station
SPRING LAKE — A person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near a Jersey Shore station late Thursday night. A male was stuck and killed on the North Jersey Coast Line near the Spring Lake station, according to an NJ Transit spokesperson. None of the six passengers or crew on board Train 4398, the final shuttle train of the day between Bay Head and Long Branch, was injured.
Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood
Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday. Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night. After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed. Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to...
Rutgers freshman fractures skull in illegal hazing incident, lawsuit says
New Jersey law bans hazing of college students and imposes harsh penalties on those who engage in the practice. Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation making hazing a criminal act earlier this year. The law is named after Timothy Piazza. Piazza died in 2017 after pledging a Penn State Fraternity. He fell down the stairs after being forced to drink a dangerous amount of alcohol as part of a hazing ritual.
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say
CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
2nd attack in 5 years by same pit bull in Teaneck, NJ, police say
TEANECK — A pit bull that was quarantined after a bite incident in 2017 is responsible for an attack this month on a woman and her 4-year-old daughter, according to police. Authorities received a call on Dec. 12 around 3:15 p.m. about a child having been bitten by a dog on Voorhees Street, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Chief of Police Andrew McGurr.
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
Your bank info at risk! NJ man admits bribing postal workers and stealing mail
An Essex County man who attempted to bribe an undercover postal inspector has admitted his role in a scheme that focused on obtaining the keys to locked mailboxes. Amin Jones, of Orange, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and to bribery of U.S. Postal Service mail carriers.
This New Jersey pop-up winter village is a game-changer
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devils game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it. I couldn’t tell exactly...
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
NBA pro Kyrie Irving donates $22K to college student from NJ
NBA pro and New Jersey native Kyrie Irving quietly donated $22,000 to a fellow New Jersey native who has struggled to pay her undergrad college tuition. The athlete, who grew up in West Orange, recently lost his endorsement deal with Nike in fallout from sharing a film with anti-Semitic views.
This town gets the most snow of any other in NJ
Winter in New Jersey can be tricky to predict – as anyone surprised by a sudden blizzard can tell you. Some winters it seems like you’re getting hit by a snowstorm every other day, and other winters it’s 55 and sunny as you walk the Jersey Shore!
Shoplifting mom kicks her baby across floor at Walmart, NJ cops say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to New Jersey 101.5.
Early morning Neptune City, NJ apartment fire displaces 16 people
NEPTUNE CITY — More than a dozen people have been displaced by an early morning fire at a Monmouth County apartment building. The fire was first reported around 2:20 a.m. at the Brighton Arms Apartments on West Sylvania Avenue in Neptune City. Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of the two-story brick building.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
