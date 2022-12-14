Read full article on original website
just don’t
4d ago
Red flag laws violate our right to due process! Universal background checks are nothing more than a backdoor registration scheme! And Democrat run cities have most of the gun violence in the state !
Reply
7
Let's Go Brandon
4d ago
More gun control laws? That should stop the non law abiding criminals right in their tracks.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic building: Midwest Hotel in Kansas once on the endangered list was revamped into City Club ApartmentsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
kwos.com
Will Missouri anti – gun legislation go anywhere?
Legislators are back at the Capitol on January 4th for the start of the 2023 session. Mid-Missouri State Rep. Dave Griffith knows the Democrats plan to file some gun control bills. Griffith says Columbia’s David Tyson Smith has a bill seeking to keep some guns out of the hands of anyone under the age of 20 …
kttn.com
Audio: State Senator-Elect Rusty Black on Amendment 3, property rights and sports betting and how state money is being spent
State Senator-Elect Rusty Black was elected for the 12th District in the November General Election. He previously served six years in the Missouri House of Representatives. Black says he has gone through the preliminary matters of picking an office, getting his picture taken, and starting to work on letterhead. His office will be Room 331 at the State Capitol.
KMBC.com
Nonprofit organization provides hundreds of presents to local children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for families who have lost a loved one — especially for children, but one organization is stepping in to help. The nonprofit "Children of Homicide Victims" held their fifth-annual Gift to Heal event Saturday. Dozens of children were there — all of them impacted by gun violence in Kansas City.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
kwos.com
Will a longtime Missouri prison inmate go free?
Ap — A Missouri man seeking freedom after nearly three decades in prison for a murder he denies committing testified Thursday that he was with his girlfriend on the night of the crime, except for a few minutes when he stepped outside to sell drugs on a corner several blocks from where the victim was killed and is innocent.
Two charged in shooting that injured KCI officer at Kansas City Airport
Two people has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer at Kansas City Airport Friday morning.
missouriindependent.com
Mike Kehoe scores another $250,000 from Missouri mega donor Rex Sinquefield
For the second time in a year, the political action committee supporting Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe’s 2024 bid for Missouri governor has received a $250,000 check from the state’s most prolific donor. Rex Sinquefield, a retired investor from St. Louis, gave the same amount to Kehoe’s nearly one...
Delay on city contract could cost Kansas City taxpayers hundreds of thousands per year
The debate heats up over whether the city should be paying at all, now some on the City Council are calling for the city manager or anyone involved to face discipline.
KMBC.com
Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named
The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas medical marijuana committee holds final meeting, prepares for January legalization push
TOPEKA — Medical marijuana may have a future in Kansas after all, though lawmakers are still uncertain whether any medical marijuana legislation will garner support in the Senate, or wither away like previous bills. After months of bipartisan information-gathering on the structure, taxation, and other processes that would be...
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
FOX2now.com
'We will not rest': Search continues for elderly mid-Missouri woman
Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. ‘We will not rest’: Search continues for elderly …. Police continue to search for answers one year since the disappearance of Betty L. Hayes, an 88-year-old, mid-Missouri woman. High-impact winter...
jimmycsays.com
The police board set the table for an insider to be hired, and that’s what we got.
I don’t really know what to make of the Board of Police Commissioners’ selection today of Maj. Stacey Graves to be the new chief at KCPD. Maybe she will turn out to be revolutionary and have more guts than any of the previous insiders, who have monopolized the chief’s job since the late Joseph McNamara served from 1973 to 1976. Or maybe she will just talk about significant change, which the department is crying out for, and make superficial changes.
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won't be able to buy the product until next year.
kmaland.com
Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
(KMAland) -- In what the American Library Association has called an unprecedented year of censorship, libraries in Missouri are fighting a rule proposed by the secretary of state that would require people younger than 18 to have a parent's permission to check out books from public and school libraries. Librarians...
1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man charged with rape will soon be back in Mid-Missouri. According to the Boone County Prosecutor's Office, James F. Wilson has been ordered to be extradited to Missouri. Wilson, of Mooresville, North Carolina, was arrested on Oct. 27 in connection with the March 1984 rape and assault of a woman The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect ordered to be brought to Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Unexpected decision for new Leavenworth mayor causing confusion, frustration
People in Leavenworth, Kansas say they're confused by city leadership.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! You know Gary, now meet his family
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
Comments / 6