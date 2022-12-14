Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
21 tornadoes tear across state in 24-hours
The state of Louisiana saw a total of 21 tornadoes in a 24-hour period Tuesday into Wednesday. In all three people lost their lives.
3 killed in Louisiana as tornadoes tear across South
Three people were killed in Louisiana this week when a coast-to-coast storm system led to a severe weather outbreak in the South and produced several strong tornadoes.
NOLA.com
In Algiers, tornado injured five, destroyed church and damaged many other buildings
The tornado that tore through Gretna on Wednesday before jumping the Mississsippi River and slamming Arabi also landed a blow in Algiers, where it injured five people and damaged dozens of structures, New Orleans officials said Thursday. While official data was still being gathered, the tornado's path appeared to follow...
Traffic accident becomes murder investigation in Gentilly
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the Gentilly Terrance area.
WWL-TV
NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly. Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Follow live: As tornadoes hit Acadiana, see the latest radar and injury, damage reports
Much of south Louisiana remained under a tornado watch on Wednesday afternoon after a mother and her child were killed by the storm in north Louisiana. Tornadoes hit a New Iberia hospital and homes in a nearby neighborhood. At least three people were injured and transported to hospitals in Lafayette and New Iberia, according to Acadian Ambulance.
Crew members back on shore following helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
UPDATE: The three crew members who were found on a life raft following a helicopter crash 30 miles off the Coast of Louisiana in Terrebonne Bay are back on shore.
wbrz.com
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
NOLA.com
One dead, 8 injured after twister tears through Killona; "They didn't need this again"
One person was killed an eight others were injured on Wednesday when a tornado, spawned by a nasty line of storms moving through the state, swept through Killona, a small neighborhood on the west bank of St. Charles Parish that includes a number of mobile homes, officials said. UPDATE: Relatives...
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
List of road and school closures in tornado damaged areas
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Several roads and schools are closed as residents begin to survey storm damage and clean up debris from Wednesday’s tornado that swept through from the Westbank to Arabi. Road closures. West Bank Expressway (ground level) from Farrington to Avenue A. West Bank Expressway (elevated)exit...
Gunman opens fire outside business in Thibodaux, man wounded
Thibodaux Police Chief, Bryan Zeringue, reported that detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at a business Thursday (Dec.15th).
WTRF
Attorney General Morrisey asks FCC to put anti-robotext protections in place for West Virginians
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey on Monday supported the Federal Communications Commission’s proposal to help cut down on unwanted text messages by requiring mobile wireless providers to block texts from invalid, unassigned or unused numbers, and from numbers on a Do Not Originate (DNO) list.
New Orleans Police report murder on I-10 in midst of severe weather
A man is dead after a shooting on the interstate in New Orleans as severe weather hit Southeast Louisiana. “The location of occurrence for this incident has been determined to be the I-10 West exit ramp at Saint Bernard Avenue
NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
houmatimes.com
Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma
At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
