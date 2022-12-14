ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL-TV

NOPD: Driver found shot dead in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 20-year-old dead man in Gentilly. Police say they were called to the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place for a traffic accident. When they arrived, they found a man behind the vehicle's wheel with at least one gunshot wound.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
wbrz.com

Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
KEITHVILLE, LA
WWL

List of road and school closures in tornado damaged areas

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Several roads and schools are closed as residents begin to survey storm damage and clean up debris from Wednesday’s tornado that swept through from the Westbank to Arabi. Road closures. West Bank Expressway (ground level) from Farrington to Avenue A. West Bank Expressway (elevated)exit...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WGNO

NOPD eighth district makes 2 arrest in a series of robberies

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police department’s Eighth District station has made two arrest in separate robbery incidents. Al Davis was arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a garbage collection worker that occurred in the 500 block of South Peters Street. The […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Bayou Cane responds to fire on South French Quarter Drive in Houma

At approximately 4:40 pm, B shift crews with Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of South French Quarter Dr. First arriving crews found smoke coming from the roof of a duplex. Crews made entry and found the fire in the attic of one dwelling while simultaneously opening the roof to remove smoke and heat. No one was home in the dwelling on fire. The attached dwelling was safely evacuated prior to Bayou Cane’s arrival. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the attic.
HOUMA, LA

