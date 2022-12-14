Read full article on original website
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top levelRoger MarshOrlando, FL
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy shipRoger MarshJacksonville, FL
Update: Parents can pick children up from Green Cove Springs Junior High due to Code Yellow lockdownZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Let's Spend a Day in America's Oldest CityRene CizioSaint Augustine, FL
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
First Coast News
Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)
Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
Photos: Proud Boys protest at Tepey's in San Marco ahead of drag brunch
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report on this story. The Proud Boys gathered outside Tepeyolot Cerveceria or 'Tepey's on Sunday morning ahead of a holiday drag brunch. The Proud Boys, who are listed as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center,...
The Children’s Christmas Party of Jacksonville takes place today
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After two years of the pandemic and not being able to hold a large crowd event, they are finally back to giving out toys to the children at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. This Saturday, December at 9 a.m. to 12:00 noon., this large annual charity event will celebrate 24 years of giving new toys to Jacksonville’s children in need.
Homeless shelters in Jacksonville bring in more beds as temperatures drop
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A freeze watch and warning is in place for many areas here on the first coast through Monday morning and as temperatures drop down, our local shelters are opening up their doors to help those in need. Due to low temperatures, the City Rescue Mission has...
Married couple teams up as lawyers to serve Jacksonville community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are many law firms in Jacksonville, but very few of them are entirely family owned and operated. A married couple that started a new law firm in Jacksonville makes it a point to take their home life with them to work. Typing away at their...
Winn-Dixie hosts the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores
PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Winn-Dixie will host the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This event will be to celebrate the season...
“The Stompdown” National Step Show Returning to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An award-winning national step show competition is returning to Jacksonville. The Stompdown features step teams from schools, colleges and independent groups from Jacksonville and all over the country. They will compete for the title of champion and also have a chance to win scholarships. The event...
Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
A special gift for the Forgotten Angels
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box. As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas...
Jaguars’ Shaquill Griffin, Tokyo Jetz to give away gifts to Jacksonville children at community event
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars’ Cornerback Shaquill Griffin and National Hip-Hop Recording Artist Tokyo Jetz are hosting an event to give away toys, electronics and clothes to local children and families. The ‘Tis the Season Giveaway will take place Monday, Dec.19, 2022, at the Agape Health Center, located...
First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville. Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida
Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
Jacksonville brewery to add security at drag show after threats from Proud Boys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Will they cancel their show due to intimidation?. The Proud Boys sent threatening messages to a San Marco brewery called Tepeyolot, which also goes by the name Tepey's, about a drag show that the brewery will host on Sunday Dec. 17. Two days before the drag...
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County
TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
Family searches for answers after loved one found dead in Jacksonville apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The family of a Jacksonville man found dead in his apartment back in August went door to door Saturday morning searching for answers and asking neighbors to break the code of silence. Sylvester Jenkins, 28, was found dead Aug. 6, right before his birthday. His family...
Another Broken Egg Cafe to Open in Middleburg Next Year
Another Broken Egg is continuing to grow in Northeast Florida
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Deepening Waters: Why Jacksonville Northside Residents Should Care that the Manatees are Dying
Living in Jacksonville, one is surrounded by water in one way or another. Between the St. Johns River, the Intercoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean, being connected to the water is a way of life. Many grew up going to the beach all summer and had fish, which covers seafood in general, every Friday, not just during Lent.
Jacksonville doctor says nearsightedness has doubled in youth - The culprit? Screen time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Screen time is on the rise. That’s for all of us but especially kids. A new study from JAMA Pediatrics looked at nearly 30,000 kids and how much time they spent in front of a screen in 2019 versus 2022. They found screen time for...
Group flies Confederate flag, banner over stadium again ahead of anticipated game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane was spotted flying over TIAA Bank Field on Sunday morning displaying a banner with a Confederate flag. The banner flew over the stadium ahead of the highly anticipated Jacksonville Jaguars vs Dallas Cowboys game. The plane with the banner was sponsored by a group...
Florida witness says cylinder-shaped object was size of Navy ship
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON) A Florida witness at Jacksonville reported watching a cylinder-shaped object the size of a Navy ship low-flying overhead at about 2:30 p.m. on October 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
