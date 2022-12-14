ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Spina Bifida of Jacksonville receives $100,000 donation (FCL Dec. 16, 2022)

Spina Bifida Jacksonville is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1973 to provide support for families living with Spina Bifida. Spina Bifida is the most common permanently disabling birth defect in the United States. An average of 8 babies everyday are born with Spina Bifida or a similar birth defect of the brain and spine. This generous donation will go a long way in helping these families. Visit spinabifidajax.org and ameliaconcours.com for more information.
Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
A special gift for the Forgotten Angels

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — There are many events of giving across our region during the holiday season, but Thursday in Jacksonville Beach a group that is often overlooked was remembered... and their gift came in more than just a box. As residents of Beach House Assisted Living sang Christmas...
First Coast father of 4 loses wife days after daughter is born

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our 12 Days of Giveaways continues Thursday with Sports Director, Chris Porter giving helping out a deserving father on the Westside of Jacksonville. Casey Smith is a father of four having to raise his children alone after his wife died shortly after giving birth to their youngest.
Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida

Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
Coke Florida opens new $10 million facility to better serve associates, customers, and the community of Pinellas County

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2022-- Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome associates, local elected officials, and community partners to its new St. Petersburg Sales and Distribution Center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005895/en/ Coca-Cola Beverages Florida’s $10.2 million Sales and Distribution Center is now open in St. Petersburg, FL. (Photo: Business Wire)
