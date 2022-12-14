Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Oldest active MLB player receiving interest from 1 notable team
The Udonis Haslem of Major League Baseball may be back for another go. Rod Bradford of WEEI reported on Friday that veteran left-hander Rich Hill is drawing free agent interest from the Baltimore Orioles. Bradford adds that the Orioles are interested in fellow starter Michael Wacha as well. Hill, now...
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
Noah Syndergaard confronts the elephant in the room after signing with Dodgers
Noah Syndergaard recently confronted a moment from his past after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The right-hander posted a video stemming from his time with the New York Mets. The clip shows Syndergaard fire a 99-MPH blazing fastball behind the back of Chase Utley of the Dodgers. “Well this...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Yankees being hampered by 2 contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The team could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency
Gavin Lux is expected to be the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop if they don’t sign Dansby Swanson in free agency. However, a recent report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal placed uncertainty on that narrative. “Some with the Dodgers view Gavin Lux as a potential above-average defender at the position. Some rival executives, however, are skeptical […] The post RUMOR: Dodgers’ Gavin Lux harsh reality surfaces amid Dansby Swanson’s free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
New York Mets interested in 2 All-Star sluggers in MLB free agency
The New York Mets have already added an absurd amount of money in MLB free agency, however, owner Steve Cohen
RUMOR: Astros facing competition from these 2 teams for Michael Brantley
Michael Brantley, for the past decade or so, has been a positive contributor on the diamond while healthy. Since 2019, he’s been a huge part of three Houston Astros teams that made it into the World Series. Alas, Brantley missed the last five months of the season, including the playoffs, unable to help the Astros (at least on the field) in their run to a Fall Classic triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline
Jason Heyward wasn’t certain that MLB teams would offer him a contract in free agency. However, the former Chicago Cubs’ star found new life with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward recently broke his silence on landing in LA, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. “I know I can still play. I know I […] The post Jason Heyward breaks silence on Dodgers throwing him a lifeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez
The Los Angeles Dodgers added another bat to their lineup when they landed J.D. Martinez on Saturday, but that does not mean Justin Turner is out of the picture. Turner, the team’s long-time 3rd baseman, is a free agent and he is available. The Dodgers are still interested in him and have not ruled out […] The post Dodgers stance on Justin Turner after landing J.D. Martinez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Tom Brady adds to miserable season with unreal stat in Buccaneers’ loss to Bengals
Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a winnable game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, but Tom Brady also found himself with a career lowlight after the defeat. Brady actually had four turnovers in the contest, including two interceptions. It is the most turnovers he had in a single game, matching a previous high he committed back in 2001 against the Denver Broncos. Basically ever since he became the legend that he is today, TB12 had always taken care of the ball really well–until Sunday afternoon of course.
Cubs aren’t close to done after signing Dansby Swanson
The Chicago Cubs are closing in on two more signings just a day after inking their new star shortstop, former Atlanta Brave Dansby Swanson. Dansby Swanson is the free agent prize that was promised. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs front office finally put their money where their mouth is. Cubs...
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision
The Boston Red Sox have not had the best offseason, losing shortstop Xander Bogaerts last week to the San Diego Padres. Now they have made a decision to move on from 1st baseman Eric Hosmer, who has been designated for assignment. The Red Sox acquired Hosmer from the Padres at the trade deadline last summer, […] The post Red Sox make eye-opening Eric Hosmer decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
