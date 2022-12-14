Not only did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a winnable game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, but Tom Brady also found himself with a career lowlight after the defeat. Brady actually had four turnovers in the contest, including two interceptions. It is the most turnovers he had in a single game, matching a previous high he committed back in 2001 against the Denver Broncos. Basically ever since he became the legend that he is today, TB12 had always taken care of the ball really well–until Sunday afternoon of course.

TAMPA, FL ・ 45 MINUTES AGO