fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to the next, all throughout the neighborhood.
koamnewsnow.com
Web Extra: Poem from Independence Library
INDEPENDENCE, Kan. -- Trixie is not your typical library employee. She's at first thought to…
koamnewsnow.com
Boil Water Advisory issued for Galena, Kansas
GALENA, Kan. - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Galena public water supply system located in Cherokee County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation...
Emporia gazette.com
Waverly cowboy celebrates world recognition, title
“Jess Pope is the world’s champion bareback bronc rider.”. While his hometown Waverly in Coffey County, only has a population of 574, Jess Pope is now recognized worldwide. Pope was honored as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) world champion concluding the recent National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las...
koamnewsnow.com
Weir residents gather together to honor veterans
WEIR, Kan. - Residents of Weir gathered together to respect all veterans at the St. Anthony's Cemetery. Local organizer Alex Swezey says, she was going to buy a couple of wreaths from Wreaths Across America a few weeks ago, but realized their small cemetery was not one of the options online.
Three-vehicle crash in eastern Kansas kills one
A crash on Friday morning between three vehicles in Cherokee County has killed one person.
kggfradio.com
Firefighters Respond to Attic Fire in Indy
Independence Fire-EMS respond to a structure fire. Late last night, first responding units found smoke showing from the attic at 1016 E. Edison. Firefighters battled the fire from inside taking a line to the second floor of the residence. While one group fought the fire from inside other firefighters assisted with ventilation. The fire was quickly brought under control but the second floor sustained extensive damage.
fortscott.biz
Aunt Toadies Restaurant Changed Ownership
Larry and Mary Jane McHenry started transferring ownership of Aunt Toadies Restaurant in October, 2022. The restaurant is located on Fort Scott’s east side at 1411 E. Wall. Aunt Toadies has been in business almost 20 years. “Our original plan was to get the restaurant to this point and...
kggfradio.com
Area Counties Set To Receive Funding For Bridge Replacement Projects
Montgomery, Chautauqua, Labette, and Neosho counties are to receive state assistance for local bridge projects. Governor Laura Kelly announced the first of two local bridge improvement programs taking advantage of new revenue created by the federally approved Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This round of selections by the Off System Program received...
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Land Bank receiving apps for properties below appraisal price
PARSONS, Kans. — You now have a chance to enhance your property ownership in southeast Kansas. Applications are now available for two properties in Parsons — containing structures — owned by the Parsons Land Bank. Both are located at 1621 Chess Avenue and 2504 Stevens Avenue, respectively. They are originally priced at 75% of the appraisal price and can be negotiable. Land Bank officials will meet in January to set a deadline for receiving those applications.
Kansas veteran must pay over $500k for defrauding VA, judge says
An Army veteran was sentenced to prison and was ordered to pay $537,000 in restitution for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
koamnewsnow.com
Pitt State holds its graduation commencement
PITTSBURG, Kan. -- Pitt State students are moving on to the next phase of their life. The university held its Fall Commencement Ceremony. A total of 316 undergrads and 242 grad students were be honored.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas man arrested following standoff
INDEPENDENCE, Kans. — An Independence man was involved in a standoff with Montgomery County authorities over the weekend. Kyle Harris, 44, of Independence, had Felony Aggravated Offender Registration Warrants and was uncooperative with Independence Police that arrived at his apartment to arrest him on Saturday. This prompted IPD to call in Montgomery County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT) to his residence, as police said Harris could be armed.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
This small town in Kansas has the worst school district
The U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics reveal the worst school district in every state.
KBI investigating murder in southeast Kansas
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide. KBI investigating murder in southeast Kansas
